Herald Community Calendar for the week of September 1, 2023

AUGUST 31

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, August 31, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock band Sidepiece, on Thursday, Aug. 31, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SEPTEMBER 1

MEET THE CANDIDATES — This has been rescheduled due to expected bad weather. The Buckingham County Republican Party will hold a ‘Meet the Candidates’ night on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Gold Hill Elementary School in New Canton. There will be a bounce house and hot dogs, along with a program featuring Michelle Blair, talking about Sage’s Law; retired state trooper Marci Clifton discussing child sex crimes and former Dallas Cowboys player Jay Sherill.

SEPTEMBER 2

BOOK AND BAKE SALE — The Buckingham County Friends of the Library will host a Book and Bake Sale on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Buckingham County Community Center. That’s located at 16268 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted.

BASEBALL REUNION — The Farmville Allstars Baseball Team 13th Reunion cookout will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 from noon to 6 p.m. That’ll happen at the home of William and Janice Johnson, located at 806 Hill Street in Farmville.

SEPTEMBER 3

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — Jericho Baptist Church will hold Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 3, during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Cetric Gayles, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church, will deliver the message, with music by the Watson Family. A fellowship meal will be served following the service.

SEPTEMBER 4

CURDSVILLE COMMUNITY MEETING — The Curdsville Community Center will hold its monthly potluck dinner and meeting on Monday, Sept. 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Buckingham County Planning Commission member Peter Kapuscinski will speak, talking about how the commission works and answering any questions. The Center is located at 122 School Road on Route 633, just east of Route 15.

SEPTEMBER 5

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. That’ll take place at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The topic will be “Getting Ready For Winter”. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433 or visit heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

SEPTEMBER 6

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP — The next meeting of the Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will be Wednesday, Sept. 6, running from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The meeting will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville.

SEPTEMBER 7

DEACONS AND TRUSTEES MEETING — The Cumberland Deacons and Trustees Conference will hold its quarterly meeting at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Thursday, Sept. 7. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and all deacons and trustees of member churches are invited.

MASTER GARDENERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners will have Master Gardener Pat Lust speaking on Thursday, Sept. 7 from noon to 1 p.m. Pat will discuss gardening with perennials, in a presentation held in the conference room of the Prince Edward Agriculture building, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. This is a free event.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, September 7, beginning at 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 8

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 8, running from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations of any amount are accepted, with funds going to pay towards the church’s building loan. Dine in or pick up orders are available.

SEPTEMBER 9

FISH FRY FUNDRAISER — The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will hold a fish fry fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Farmville Farmers’ Market. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can get tickets at the gate or at actblue.com/donate/pedcannualfishfry.

SEPTEMBER 10

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — The Gravel Hill Baptist Church in Pamplin will observe Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. The New Beginners Gospel Singers of Appomattox will be the featured guest.

SEPTEMBER 12

CPF-NOW GATHERING — The Cumberland Pediatric Foundation (CPF-NOW) group will meet at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. under the pavilion. The group will also collect school supplies to be given to the Cumberland County schools.

SEPTEMBER 14

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, September 14, beginning at 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 16

FALL FESTIVAL AND HUNTING/FISHING EXPO — Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will host a fall festival and hunting/fishing expo on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo, fire trucks, antique cars, an archery range and .22 rifle range, along with corn hole, other games and a cake walk. The event is free, with hot dogs, drinks, chips and desserts served.

INSTALLATION SERVICE — Green Creek New Site Baptist Church will hold an installation service for Pastor-Elect Rev. Alvin Witcher on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event begins at 2 p.m., with guest minister Rev. Larry Smith of Rocky Mount Baptist Church delivering the message. The Green Creek New Site Baptist Church Choir will provide the music, with dinner following the service.

STEW FUNDRAISER — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 2597 Bruceville Road in Meherrin, will hold a stew fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event starts at 1 p.m., with stew sold by the bowl for $4 and by the quart for $8. Hotdog plates will also be available for $4. There will also be live music, yard games and a bounce house.

FREEDOM FUND BANQUET — The Prince Edward County NAACP branch will hold their annual Freedom Fund banquet on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will be held at the Fireman Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville, beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person. The keynote speaker will be Congresswomen Jennifer McClellan and Torrie Patterson, with music by Sound of Restoration.

SEPTEMBER 17

HOMECOMING — Glen Memorial Baptist Church of Prospect will hold a combination homecoming and 25th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:45 a.m. The music during the service will include hymns sung at the first service 25 years ago, with testimonies and memories from the original builders. The church is located at 146 Harris Creek Road in Prospect and a covered dish meal will follow the service.

REPTILES AT TWIN LAKES — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park and Arks for Parks will host a program about reptiles on Sunday, Sept. 17. This will happen at 3 p.m. in Shelter 1 of the Day Use area of the park. Herpetologist Ty Smith of Herping, Virginia will lead the program, which may include some live animals. There will also be a creative activity for children. The event is free.

SEPTEMBER 19

FARMVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet at the Farmville Train Station, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a powerpoint presentation on the Dunnington Mansion at Poplar Hill, with Dr. Heather Beach as the speaker. Beach is the founder of the Dunnington Mansion Foundation.

SEPTEMBER 22

MOAA MEETING — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon/program on Friday, Sept. 22. That’ll begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active, former and retired military officers and spouses are welcome, along with their guests.

SEPTEMBER 23

COMMUNITY YARD SALE — Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, will hold a community yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 30

DAIRY DAY — The Prince Edward Cooperative Extension will hold its second annual Dairy Day on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Rice. The event will run at 3282 Poorhouse Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 to register and you have to do so by Sept. 16.

OCTOBER 7

STEW FUNDRAISER — The Mercy Seat Baptist Church Missionary Ministry will hold a stew and cornbread fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event will be held at the Turnout Grounds, across from Mercy Seat Baptist Church, starting at noon. Stew and cornbread will be sold by the quart for $10.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP — Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT — An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH — New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL — Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.