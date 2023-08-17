Herald Community Calendar for the week of August 18, 2023 Published 7:26 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

The Herald community calendar is published each Thursday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Thursday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com

AUGUST 17

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, August 17, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Blair’s West, on Thursday, August 17, beginning at 9 p.m, along with Nashville recording artist Rebecca Moreland. The group describes its sound as “Off Broadway ala Nashville Style”. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 18

SCAVENGER HUNT – Twin Lakes State Park, located at 88 Twin Lakes Road in Green Bay, will hold a scavenger hunt in celebration of the park’s history. Competitors will dig through the Camp Gallion Dispatch, the newspaper written by the young men of the Civilian Conservation Corps who created the twin lakes. You’ll be searching for specific items in the newspaper, trying to be the first to find them all. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Discovery area of the park.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Carter Freeman on Friday, Aug. 18. The music begins at 4 p.m.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the 1980 version of Flash Gordon. It’s part of High Street’s B-Movie series, starting at 7 p.m. All High Street movies are free to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Porch Gliders on Friday, Aug. 18 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host soul/funk band Hustle Souls, on Friday, Aug. 18, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 19

TESTING THE WATERS – Twin Lakes State Park, located at 788 Twin Lakes Road in Green Bay, will hold an activity to learn how the lakes were created. Residents can learn how it was done and see if they can create their own miniature dam. Note: this activity involves playing in the sand and water, so wear shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting wet. The event runs on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Brian Graham on Saturday, Aug. 19. The music begins at 4 p.m.

PAPER AIRPLANE CONTEST – Twin Lakes State Park, located at 788 Twin Lakes Road in Green Bay, will hold a paper airplane competition from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. In honor of Aviation Day, residents can design their own plane and enter the event, which will happen at the Discovery area. Farthest flying airplane wins.

BAKED POTATO SUPPER – The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a baked potato supper on Saturday, Aug. 19, with the event running from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The supper will be held at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road, including salad, dessert and a drink, all for a donation at the door.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Alex Shrieve on Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host a dance party with DJ Steven Dotson, on Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 20

HOMECOMING – First Rock Baptist Church of Prospect will observe its annual homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 20, beginning with the morning worship at 11 a.m. Pastor James Hurt Jr. will deliver the message. The afternoon service will begin at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Melvin Eanes of the Monroe Baptist Church delivering the sermon. Lunch will be served after morning worship.

HOMECOMING – Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 20, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be no afternoon service. Homecoming dinner will be served after the 11 a.m. service.

HOMECOMING – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will celebrate their 176th homecoming with services beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. Food and fellowship will follow the service.

HOMECOMING – St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2100 Taro Road in Cullen, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 20. The church will also celebrate Family and Friends Day during the 11 a.m. service, with Rev. Dr. Maurice Finney delivering the message.

HOMECOMING – Zion Hill Baptist Church will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 20, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Leon Jackson will deliver the message.

AUGUST 21

NAACP MEETING – The Prince Edward County branch of the NAACP will meet on Monday, Aug. 21, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Moton Museum in Farmville. The guest speaker will be Dr. Barbara Johnson, superintendent of Prince Edward County Public Schools.

AUGUST 21-23

REVIVAL – First Rock Baptist Church of Prospect will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 21 to Wednesday, Aug. 23. On Monday, Evangelist Lillian Johnson of Calvary Baptist Church will preach. On Tuesday, it’ll be Rev. Bernice Smith of Jericho Baptist Church and on Wednesday, Rev. Barbara Forrester from Bethel Grove Baptist Church will deliver the message. Services start at 7 p.m. nightly.

AUGUST 21-24

REVIVAL – St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2100 Taro Road in Cullen, will hold revival from Monday, Aug. 21 to Thursday, Aug. 24. Services start at 7 p.m. nightly, with Rev. Walter Fells, pastor of Mercy Seat Baptist Church delivering the message.

AUGUST 21-25

REVIVAL – Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 21 to Friday, Aug. 25. Prayer and praise begins each night at 7 p.m., followed by worship service at 7:30 p.m. Pastor William Thomas from Mount Zion Second Baptist will preach on Monday. On Tuesday, it’ll be Pastor Howard Grooms from White Rock Baptist Church. On Wednesday, it’ll be Pastor Earl Walker from Fourth Mount Zion Baptist Church, with Pastor Larry Smith from Rocky Mount Baptist Church on Thursday. On Friday, Pastor Kippy Lundy from Third Liberty Baptist Church will deliver the message.

AUGUST 24

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, August 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host funk rock band Nice Couch, on Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 25

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group No Charge on Friday, Aug. 25 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host classic rock group 14 Pounds, on Friday, Aug. 25, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 26

ROCK THE BLOCK – The Town of Farmville will host “Rock the Block 2023” on Saturday, Aug. 26, with the event running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Main Street and Crute Stage. There will be music, food trucks, a beer garden and lots of pop-up shops and community organizations on hand. Craft activities will be set up for kids. This activity will be free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host punk rock group Bellas Bartok as the postshow to Rock The Block, on Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

LOCAL AUTHOR TALK – The Farmville Library will host local author and Rice resident Chapman Hood Frazier on Saturday, Aug. 26, for a discussion about his book of poetry called The Lost Books of the Bestiary. Frazier will do a reading, starting at 2 p.m., with discussion and refreshments to follow.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Chris Poindexter on Saturday, Aug. 26 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 27

HOMECOMING – High Rock Baptist Church, located at 567 High Rock Road in Rice, will hold its annual homecoming celebration on Sunday, Aug. 27. Rev. Tara Owens from Destiny Worship Center in Amelia will be the guest speaker during the 11 a.m. service.

HOMECOMING – Antioch United Methodist Church will hold their homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 27, beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow the service.

HOMECOMING – Hobson’s Chapel, located at 6483 Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Marsha Davis will be the guest speaker, with music provided by Tarnished Brass and Jay Franklin. A meal will be provided following the service. The congregation asks people to bring a dessert or drink.

HOMECOMING – Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 1303 Mt. Zion Road, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis M. Watson will deliver the message, with the Mt. Zion Combined Choir providing music. Lunch will be provided, following the service. Masks are optional.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY – Beulah African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 115 South Main Street in Farmville, will celebrate Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 27, beginning at 11 a.m.

AUGUST 27-30

REVIVAL – Hobson’s Chapel, located at 6483 Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan, will have their three night revival from Sunday, Aug. 27 to Tuesday, Aug. 29, starting at 7 p.m. each night. A fellowship dinner will be held on Monday and Tuesday nights at 5 p.m.

AUGUST 28

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, Aug. 28, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Cooperative Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

AUGUST 30

ONE DAY REVIVAL – High Rock Baptist Church, located at 567 High Rock Road in Rice, will hold a one-day revival service on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Prayer and Praise starts at 7:30 p.m. with worship service beginning at 8 p.m. Rev. Dr. Cavell Phillips from Unity Community Church in Powhatan will deliver the message.

SEPTEMBER 2

BOOK AND BAKE SALE – The Buckingham County Friends of the Library will host a Book and Bake Sale on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Buckingham County Community Center. That’s located at 16268 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted.

SEPTEMBER 8

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 8, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations of any amount are accepted, with funds going to pay towards the church’s building loan. Dine in or pick up orders are available.

SEPTEMBER 12

CPF-NOW GATHERING – The Cumberland Pediatric Foundation (CPF-NOW) group will meet at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. under the pavilion. The group will also collect school supplies to be given to the Cumberland County schools.

SEPTEMBER 16

FALL FESTIVAL AND HUNTING/FISHING EXPO – Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will host a fall festival and hunting/fishing expo on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo, fire trucks, antique cars, an archery range and .22 rifle range, along with corn hole, other games and a cake walk. The event is free, with hot dogs, drinks, chips and desserts served.

INSTALLATION SERVICE – Green Creek New Site Baptist Church will hold an installation service for Pastor-Elect Rev. Alvin Witcher on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event begins at 2 p.m., with guest minister Rev. Larry Smith of Rocky Mount Baptist Church delivering the message. The Green Creek New Site Baptist Church Choir will provide the music, with dinner following the service.

SEPTEMBER 19

FARMVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet at the Farmville Train Station, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a powerpoint presentation on the Dunnington Mansion at Poplar Hill, with Dr. Heather Beach as the speaker. Beach is the founder of the Dunnington Mansion Foundation.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP – Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT – An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.