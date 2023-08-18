Garden Club attends Blue Star dedication Published 7:10 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Members of the Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club recently attended the dedication of a Blue Star Memorial at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens in Richmond. The Blue Star program honors all men and women that serve in the U.S. Armed Services. The National Council of State Garden Clubs, now known as National Garden Clubs, started the program in 1945 after World War II. Pictured, from left, are Barbara Hollister and Mary Owens; Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club members Barbara Knabe, Suzanne VandeGrift, Barbara Wheeler, Pam Murray, Marie Baker, Pat Johnson and Jackie Fairbarns.