Food service department recognized by state Published 11:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Prince Edward County High’s food service department was recognized by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) this month.

The group was featured in a video, entitled “Virginia Farm to School: Connecting Farms to Schools Through Food Hubs.” Produced by the VDOE Office of School Nutrition Programs, PECHS was highlighted as a community partner, along with several local farms.

The video highlights the significance of food hubs, which act as a central location for local farmers to deliver fresh seasonal produce to schools and is made possible through the Virginia Farm to School program. Through this collaborative partnership, PECHS gains access to fresh produce, empowering them to offer a salad bar and diverse menu options based on availability to students and staff.

“This program allows my staff to provide more fresh options for our daily menu,” said Bruce Davis. He serves as food services supervisor for the high school. “The order processing is easy and it’s always a surprise to know which items will be available to incorporate.”

To watch the PECPS video, you can visit www.doe.virginia.gov, navigate to School Nutrition and click on Programs, Promotions, and Initiatives.