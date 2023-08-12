Devotional: Remember, peace is a person Published 10:53 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

Anxiety is on the rise, even among youth and children. The word anxiety means to be troubled with cares, to worry. How can we not care? Is it possible not to worry, and still care? The apostle Paul speaks of this in Philippians 4, not only instructing us not to be anxious but also to experience joy. Here are a few things that will help us deal with anxious thoughts when they come pouring in; The Lord is near. Jesus cares about all our thoughts and desires to bring renewal. Pray, let your requests be made known to God.

God desires to set us free from worry by trusting in Him, but he desires specific prayers and requests from us. Let the peace of Christ rule in your heart. Peace is a person; the person is Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. And finally, let your mind dwell on the proper things. The mind is a battlefield, we need to consider carefully what we purposefully dwell on. Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence, and if anything, worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things.

None of us are exempt from the temptation to think on things that are destructive to our character and purity. Join me in bringing this struggle before the Lord, devoting ourselves to dwelling on truth, the truth of God’s Word! Many habits and patterns of thinking need to be renewed by the power of God. Start with a prayer of faith to Jesus and trust Him for a miracle!

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.