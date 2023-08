Death Notices for Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Published 9:05 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Lynwood Earl Agee, 76 of Scottsville, passed away, July 26. Graveside service was held on Sunday, July 30, in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. Dunkum Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

For any questions regarding death notices/obituaries, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394 – 0398.