Cumberland County schools celebrate Day One Published 3:26 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

CUMBERLAND – At Cumberland Elementary School, teachers lined up to greet students as they got off the bus. The same thing happened at Cumberland Middle and Cumberland High on Wednesday, Aug. 9. In all Cumberland County schools, teachers and staff on hand to help students find their way, answer questions and provide help.

“The first day of school is always an exciting time,” said Cumberland Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Jamerson. “This year, the weather was great, the buses were on time and breakfast was waiting for all the students. It was a great day!”

Lots of new changes awaited students, including new teachers and new staff members. Cumberland High School students found a new principal, Mrs. Missy Shores; a new assistant principal, Mrs. Lisa Garcia; and a new athletic director/career development specialist, Mr. Tyrone Mosby. Other changes included a new track for use by physical education classes and other programs, new flooring, new roofing, fresh painting, and a new playground for the fifth grade. In addition, the outdoor seating, which replaced the old bleachers, was completed. These upgrades were made possible through grant funding.

Staff spent the week prior getting things ready for classes in Cumberland County schools, with Open House held on Aug. 3. Parents and students met teachers, visited classrooms, picked up schedules and determined bus numbers. Overall, Cumberland Superintendent Chip Jones said he was happy with how everything turned out.

“We were excited to welcome our students back to school,” Jones said. “I saw many smiling faces. The first day of school is one of the most anticipated and exciting days of the year. I am beyond impressed with everything that our entire school team did to prepare for this day. They are rockstars! Now is the time to be a Duke.”