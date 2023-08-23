Buckingham Chamber recognizes Kyanite

Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Staff Report

Kyanite Mining

Kyanite Mining Corp. President Guy Dixon, far left, and his staff accept the Community Pride Award for Kyanite, presented by the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber said Kyanite, the largest private employer in Buckingham, continues to show pride in the community and lead the way in historic land reclamation efforts. “The hard work that Kyanite invests in, not only the economy of Buckingham, but in the people of Buckingham, is nothing short of amazing,” said Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III. Pictured are Chamber members and Kyanite employees.

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyles

Ag trends announced: Aug. 18

Alexander Hill Baptist

Historical Society fights to save first church

Chelsey White

County re-hires White

Southside Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club

Motorcycle club continues to help community

Print Article