Board recognizes July Employee of the Month for Prince Edward Published 9:42 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Katashee Wilder, a two-year employee of the Prince Edward County Department of Social Services (DSS) has been selected as the County’s July Employee of the Month. The award was presented to Wilder by Board Chair, Llew W. Gilliam Jr., County Administrator, Douglas P. Stanley, and DSS Director Kimberley Allen, at the July 11 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

The nomination of Wilder for Employee of the Month describes her as compassionate and always willing to help anyone who has questions. It goes on to read that she engages with other team members in a professional and positive manner at all times and she is willing to go above and beyond for her team and clients.

“Katashee is a selfless worker who always strives to help her clients and coworkers alike,” said Kimberley Allen, Director of Social Services. “She works hard and is committed to always improving her skill set.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837.