AKA Sorority awards Hall-Harris Scholarship Published 10:17 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

Cheyenne Crenshaw, a 2023 honor graduate of Cumberland County High School and Alana Medley, a 2023 honor graduate of Amelia County High School, are the recipients of the 2023 Hall-Harris Scholarship. The award is given out each year by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Rho Omega chapter of Farmville.

Throughout her high school career, Cheyenne Crenshaw was a member of the softball, cross country, basketball, volleyball and track and field teams. Her organization memberships included president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Student Government Association, vice president and secretary of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. She also organized the spirit week to honor Black History Month at Cumberland County High School. She also earned her Associate Degree from Southside Virginia Community College.

Cheyenne’s community service involvement included volunteering and distributing food goods at Delma’s Pantry, cleaning the school campus, and giving recreational softball lessons.

Cheyenne plans to attend Hampton University in Hampton where she will major in Kinesiology and plans to become a physical therapist. She also plans to remain committed to playing softball for the university.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andy and Norma Crenshaw of Powhatan.

During her high school career, Alana Medley was a member of the basketball team where she was Team Captain for 2 years and was the James River District Player of the Year (2023), the cross country team, president of the BETA Club, president of the National Honor Society, and senior class president. Her leadership positions included the Principal’s Advisory Committee and the School Board Student Liaison.

Her community service involvement included volunteering with the Christmas Mother/Father program, the Super Kids Day and Roar Events at the elementary school and at the blood drive that was held at the Amelia County’s Veterans Center.

Alana plans to attend the University of Virginia in Charlottesville where she will major in Speech and become a Language Pathologist.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric and Janiel Medley of Amelia County.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is a community service organization whose motto is “Service To All Mankind.”