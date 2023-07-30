Vacation Bible School held at Farmville UMC Published 7:24 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

“Jerusalem Marketplace” was the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School (VBS) at Farmville Farmville United Methodist Church (UMC). Fourteen children participated in the program, which re-created a marketplace setting from Jesus’ time. Here, children listen as Rev. Lyndsie Blakely, center, tells a Bible story. VBS team members Janet Conboy, left, and Martha Butler, right, served as “tribe leaders.” Farmville UMC holds VBS every July; the program is always free and open to the community.