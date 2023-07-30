Vacation Bible School held at Farmville UMC

Published 7:24 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

By Staff Report

Vacation Bible School

“Jerusalem Marketplace” was the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School (VBS) at Farmville Farmville United Methodist Church (UMC). Fourteen children participated in the program, which re-created a marketplace setting from Jesus’ time. Here, children listen as Rev. Lyndsie Blakely, center, tells a Bible story. VBS team members Janet Conboy, left, and Martha Butler, right, served as “tribe leaders.” Farmville UMC holds VBS every July; the program is always free and open to the community.

