Tadeusz Frank Januszkiewicz Published 10:18 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Tadeusz Frank Januszkiewicz passed away peacefully during his sleep at home on Saturday, July 22, his youngest daughter and eldest son were by his side as he parted our world into loving hands of our Heavenly Father. He was 93 years old.

Tadeusz “Ted”, was born on Jan. 28, 1930 in Newark, New Jersey, son of the late Bronislaw and Stanistawa Wypasek Januszkiewicz, was the last surviving member of the Januszkiewicz family, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Joanna; his older sisters, Gladys and Helen, and his younger brothers, Charlie, Frederick and Rev. Henry.

He lived in New Jersey for most of his life until moving to Farmville, in his retirement years. While growing up in New Jersey, he voluntarily joined the military at the age of 18 and served 4 years in the United States Army, he was honorably discharged from the Army, Corporal Tadeusz F. Januszkiewicz on June 16, 1952, he served in Germany during the Berlin Airlift. Upon his discharge and return home he married his late wife Joanna on May 14, 1955, they enjoyed 63 years of marriage together and raised six children.

Ted was devoted husband and loving father; he lived a modest and was a model of dignity, honesty and compassion. He volunteered and served on the First Aid Squad of Monroe Township New Jersey as an EMT for 3 years in his hometown while working full time as a tool and dye mechanic for Helm Tobacco Products for 20 years to support his growing family. Ted was a religious man of good faith, he served many church parishes over the years as Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Cantor, Choir and he was 4th Degree Grand Knight for several orders of the Knights of Columbus.

Ted was a proud man of his Polish heritage; he was a man of good humor and always had a kind word for others. He enjoyed a good glass of scotch and mama’s homemade golabki, M*A*S*H and Tom and Jerry Cartoons.

Ted is survived by his six children, Barbara, Ellen, Thaddeus, Frederick, Thaddeua and Reinette and their respective spouses, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held for Ted on Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa’s RC Church, Farmville. The family will receive friends from 8 – 10 a.m., at St Theresa’s Great Hall prior to the mass.

Interment will at Amelia Veterans Cemetery Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Dementia Society Inc. at www.dementiasociety.org.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.