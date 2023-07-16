Sorority participates in tree planting ceremony

Published 1:15 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

By Staff Report

Tree Planting
Taking part in the tree planting ceremony were, from left, sorority member of the Lambda Delta Chapter Jordyn Bryant, local chapter members Shelly Clark-Reed, Valarie Harris, Vera Cooke-Merritt, Theresa Clark, Allie Yarbrough and Megan Clark.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Rho Omega chapter, recently held a “Tree Planting Ceremony” where two pink Dogwood trees were planted at the Clark Intercultural Center, which is a part of Longwood University. 

This activity is one of the sorority’s “Enhance Our Environment” initiatives. Its purpose is to select strategies to optimize the sorority’s collective ability to improve and protect the environment and to prioritize activities that promote the adoption of more sustainable and responsible practices at the individual and community levels.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service To All Mankind”.

