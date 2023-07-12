New candidate files for Commissioner of Revenue Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Crystal M. Hensley has announced that she is running for Commissioner of the Revenue for Prince Edward County. The 29-year resident of Prince Edward County said she’ll be running as an independent. Hensley has held customer service manager roles at both Wal-Mart and Food Lion, where she received customer service awards for her leadership as a customer service manager.

She began working for Prince Edward County in 2018, when she took on a shared position in both the Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue office. It was in this position she learned how these offices work hand in hand to serve the citizens of the county. In 2019, she took on a full-time position in the Commissioner of the Revenues office in Prince Edward.

In 2022, she accepted a full-time position in Dinwiddie County in the Commissioner of the Revenues office. She continues to take classes towards certification as a master deputy through the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia. In her current role, Hensley continues to learn new things and work with new programs that she believes could benefit Prince Edward County moving forward when it comes to assessing Real Estate and Personal Property taxes.

“I believe my excellence in customer service, combined with more efficient ways of doing business, could really benefit the county moving forward,” Hensley said.

One of the things that has stood out in her current role in Dinwiddie County is the emphasis on value-added customer service.

“I think the customer service aspect is so important when taxpayers have questions,” Hensley said. “These questions should be welcomed and happily explained to citizens of the county. Sometimes, people just may not quite understand what the process is or how it works. As an elected constitutional officer, being accountable to citizens of the county is very important, and I assure the citizens I will be accountable and welcome questions or conversations from residing tax payers. Anyone who pays taxes is owed that, regardless of how much they pay.”

Hensley said she resides in Prospect and is asking for support on November 7 to bring positive change to Prince Edward County.

“It would be an honor to serve our citizens and I look forward to getting out and connecting with residents of the county and answering any questions they may have about my qualifications and plans as Commissioner of the Revenue,” Hensley added.

Any questions can be directed to Henslyforcommish@gmail.com. Hensley also has an active campaign page on Facebook titled “Hensley for Commissioner of the Revenue for Prince Edward County.”