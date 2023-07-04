Letter to the Editor: Remember the founders

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

As we celebrate Independence Day this week, I thought I would share some fun facts associated with the holiday and date itself you may now know.

In 1781, Massachusetts became the first state to declare the 4th of July a holiday.

John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4th, 1826.

Calvin Coolidge is the only President born on July 4th.

Bristol, Rhode Island was home to the first 4th of July parade in 1785.

Edward Rutledge was the youngest person to sign the Declaration of Independence at 26 years old. Benjamin Franklin was the oldest at 70.

Happy Independence Day!

Jacob Allen

Farmville

