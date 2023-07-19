Letter to the Editor: Political ads should address local issues Published 11:05 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Dear Editor,

I am very impressed by the political ad in Wednesday’s Herald titled Voter Integrity Project by the minor if irrelevant issues it brings to the public. I can only compare it to the 4th grade teacher who fails a student for putting a comma in the wrong place.

In my opinion, political ads should bring issues to be addressed such as gun violence, immigration, health care.

The “political warfare” with the Buckingham Election Board is just training for the presidential election. The “political warfare” should address the problems in our “for now” free country.

Marie Flowers

Buckingham County