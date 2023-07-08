Letter to the Editor: A need for an apology Published 5:21 pm Saturday, July 8, 2023

Dear Editor,

The op-ed by Luis Gutierrez (former Buckingham County interim registrar) was presented by an individual who was fired by his own Republican Party Electoral Board member. That, in itself, should cause readers to ponder his words and accusations.

I was with Mrs. Snoddy when she visited the Registrar’s office the day that Guitierrez refers to. I was there when he suggested that when the absentee names were located, that she should use her phone to take their pictures. All that took place that day was transparent and in the open.

I believe that Mr. Gutierrez owes Mrs. Snoddy an apology.

Sue Miles

Buckingham