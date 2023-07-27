Lack of state budget causes problems for districts Published 10:18 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

It’s late July. The sun is shining. Families are enjoying time away. Schools are preparing for the return of students in just a few weeks.

And there’s just one question hanging in the air: Where is the state budget? If that was a question on a quiz in one of his Cumberland County schools classrooms, Dr. Chip Jones knows not a single state lawmaker could answer it correctly.

One thing is for sure: school must go on.

“We still have a school to operate, bills to pay, and so forth,” the superintendent said. “But I can’t imagine any moment (state lawmakers) will let anything close, like a school system.”

But then again, until this year, Richmond never went this deep into July without a budget, so no eventuality may be off the table.

WORKING ON A SCRATCH BUDGET

Like many school districts, Cumberland is working off a scratch budget, fueled primarily from federal and local funding, with the had to be used on programs that lead to students earning industry-recognized certifications or credentials. This couldn’t be used on any random part of the districts. Second, these programs had to be in demand in the region, with the potential for students to get job opportunities once they finish with school.

“In Virginia and across the nation there are high-paying jobs in the skilled trades that go unfilled due to a shortage of qualified applicants,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said. “I want to thank the General Assembly for recognizing the need to prepare more young people for these career opportunities and providing the funding for these grants.”

RESTORING AND EXPANDING PROGRAMS

In Prince Edward, the money will be used to help two programs, nursing and broadcast. A portion of the funding was used to buy an interactive table for students interested in nursing. Think of the old board game Operation, but instead of removing bones on a board, students will be interacting with a digital patient, as if they were operating on him or her.

“It allows them to gain experience, to examine mock patients and better understand their field of study,” said Prince Edward Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson.

In addition, the district used the remaining funds to buy televisions and other equipment to expand its broadcasting program.

“At one point, we had a strong broadcasting program here,” Johnson said. “So we’re trying to bring back the broadcasting pathway. If you go through our middle school, you’ll find they still do their news every morning. It made us say, you know, we need to bring back broadcasting.”