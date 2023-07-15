Johnson celebrates 100 years Published 10:06 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

Isabelle Johnson just turned 100 on July 4! Ms. Johnson is a member of the Centra PACE Farmville location and she is the last of 19 siblings. She is widowed, has four children, 19 grandchildren and is a great grandmother. Johnson says she enjoys singing in the choir and has previously worked as a missionary at Warminster Church. She loved wearing hats and dressing up for special occasions even at the age of 99. And the PACE staff say she is loved by all that know her! During her 100th birthday party, the mayor of Farmville, Brian Vincent, came and presented her with a proclamation in recognition of turning 100 years old.