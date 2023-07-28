Herald Community Calendar for the week of July 28, 2023 Published 5:22 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JULY 26-28

REVIVAL — High Bridge Baptist Church will hold revival services on Wednesday, July 26 through Friday, July 28. Prayer and praise starts each night at 7 p.m., with worship service at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Pastor James Hurt will preach, with the First Rock Baptist Church Choir providing special music. On Thursday, Rev. Dr. Elnora Miller will deliver the message, with music from God’s Harvest Christian Center Choir. Pastor Cetric Gayles will preach on Friday, with music from Cornerstone Baptist Church Choir.

Email newsletter signup

REVIVAL — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will hold revival services from Wednesday, July 26 to Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. each night. Pastor Paul Wilson from Union Grove Baptist Church will preach on Wednesday. Pastor John Hurt from Bethel Grove Baptist Church will deliver the message Thursday and Dr. Carvel Phillips from Unity Community Church will preach Friday.

YOUTH REVIVAL — Safe Haven Christian Ministries, located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin, will hold a youth revival from Wednesday, July 26 to Friday, July 28. The services start at 7 p.m. each night.

JULY 27

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, July 27, beginning at 7 p.m.

JULY 29

YOUTH COOKOUT — Safe Haven Christian Ministries, located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin, will hold a youth cookout, with school supply giveaways, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY — Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations, located at 1358 Sheppards Road, will hold a school supply giveaway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Megan Para on Saturday, July 29. The music begins at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Americana group Hashlight, on Saturday, July 29, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JULY 30

BACK TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY BASH — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin, will be hosting a Back to School Community Bash on July 30. Morning services start at 11 a.m. Fellowship, food, fun and games, and school supplies will be available after service.

YOUTH WORSHIP SERVICE — Safe Haven Christian Ministries, located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin, will hold a youth worship service on Sunday, July 30, beginning at 11 a.m.

JULY 31

FIRESIDE CHAT WITH FARMERS — The Prince Edward County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a Fireside Chat with farmers on Monday, July 31. Residents can meet and talk with local farmers, hearing stories from the past and share a vision for the future. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Three Roads Brewery, located at 312 West Third Street in Farmville.

AUGUST 1

BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT — There will be a back to school event on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Prince Edward Elks Lodge in Farmville. The event starts at 5 p.m., with motivational speakers, hot dogs and refreshments, along with free school supplies for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Anyone interested in making a donation or for more information can call Carl U. Eggleston at 434-392-7000.

BEEKEEPER MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office. That’s located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Casey Fletcher will speak about managing bees in a dearth or scarcity of resources. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433.

AUGUST 3

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, August 3, beginning at 7 p.m.

AUGUST 4

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock group The Josh Lief Band, on Friday, August 4, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 5

FISH FRY — Peaks Baptist Church’s Usher Board will hold a fish fry on Saturday, August 5 at the Elks Lodge #269 in Farmville, beginning at 10 a.m. For $8, you get a piece of fish and french fries with soda or a bottle of water.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Carter Freeman on Saturday, August 5. The music begins at 7 p.m.

AUGUST 6

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — Mercy Seat Baptist Church will hold its annual Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 6 during the 11 a.m. service. Florence Paige, Lucille Robinson and Valencia Jackson will all be recognized during the service.

HOMECOMING — Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will hold homecoming on Sunday, August 6 at 11 a.m. Thomas Flippen, who grew up in Buckingham and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Lunch will follow the service.

HOMECOMING — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 6 with a worship service at 11 a.m. Rev. Jimmy Dunn will be the guest minister, followed by lunch and then a song service at 1:30 p.m., featuring Barry Snoddy.

HOMECOMING — Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church, located at 3753 Green Bay Road in Green Bay, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 6, with morning worship at 10 a.m., as Rev. William Thomas will deliver the message.

AUGUST 7-9

REVIVAL — Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will hold revival services from Monday, August 7 to Wednesday, August 9. Rev. Roger Woody will be the speaker, with music beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. On Monday, special music will be delivered by the Glory Bound Bluegrass Gospel Band. On Tuesday, the Third Liberty Choir will perform and musical group Malachi will perform Wednesday.

AUGUST 7-11

REVIVAL — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will hold revival services Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, AUg. 11, with guest speakers and special music each night beginning at 7 p.m. On Monday, Lee Davis will deliver the message, with music by Second Time Around. For Tuesday, Rev. Russell Snoddy will preach, with music by The Bryant Family. Wednesday’s service will feature Rev. Mitch Crickenberger and the Zion Baptist Choir. Thursday’s service includes Rev. Billy Swan with music by Amanda Powell and on Friday, it’ll be Rev. Roger Roller delivering the message, with music from Andrew Bowles.

AUGUST 7

CURDSVILLE POTLUCK — There will be a potluck dinner on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Curdsville Community Center, located at 122 School Road in Dillwyn. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. After dinner, Mike Womack, Virginia State Forester and Forest Management Specialist, will present on the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. At 19,808 acres, it is Virginia’s largest state forest.

REVIVAL — Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church, located at 3753 Green Bay Road in Green Bay, will hold revival services on Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. A combination of Pastor Leon Jackson, Rev. Robert Winfree and Rev. Michael Winfree will deliver the message.

AUGUST 10

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, August 10, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock group The Brian Graham Band, on Thursday, August 10, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 11

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock group Ramona and the Holy Smokes, on Friday, August 11, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 12

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock group The Kevin Daniel Band, on Saturday, August 12, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 13

HOMECOMING — Peaks Baptist Church will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest preachers will be Rev. Bill Johnson and Rev. Bennett Johnson from Ford, New Jersey. A fellowship dinner will be served immediately after the message.

HOMECOMING — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will celebrate its annual homecoming on Sunday, August 13. Rev. Robert Jones will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. worship service. A take-out dinner will be served after the morning service. There will be no afternoon service. Masks are optional.

HOMECOMING — New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road, will be celebrating Homecoming on Sunday, August 13, at 10 a.m. Minister Shandell Howell, of Chesterfield, will be the guest minister. Rev. Sheilah Belle, director at Praise 104.7 FM Radio in Richmond, will handle special music. Prayer and praise services will be from 9 to 10 a.m.

HOMECOMING — Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 6643 Lockett Road in Rice, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, August 13, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Jimmy R. Coleman will deliver the message, with a theme of “Building God’s Kingdom”, taken from Matthew 16:18. Lunch will be served following the service.

HOMECOMING — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold homecoming services with the theme “They Were All Together”, taken from Acts 2:1. The service starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, with Pastor Irma Exantus delivering the message. Lunch will be served after the service.

HOMECOMING — Cornerstone Baptist Church will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Rev. Cetric Gayles will deliver the message, with lunch following the service.

HOMECOMING — Peaks Baptist Church will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest preachers will be Rev. Bill Johnson and Rev. Bennett Johnson, from Ford, New Jersey. A fellowship dinner will follow afterward.

HOMECOMING — Union R.Z.U.A. Church in Meredithville will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 13, during the 11 a.m. service. The guest speaker will be Rev. Tyrone Craighead from First Baptist Church in LaCrosse. The service will be in-person and on telephone by calling 425-436-6389.

AUGUST 14-16

REVIVAL — Peaks Baptist Church will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 14 to Wednesday, Aug. 16. Prayer and Praise services start at 7 p.m. nightly, with worship at 7:30 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Garrett Harmon from Mt. Level Run Baptist Church in Hurt.

REVIVAL — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will hold revival services Monday, August 14 through Wednesday, August 16. Prayer and praise services begin at 7 p.m. each night. Worship, meanwhile, starts at 7:30 p.m. Preachers for the week include Rev. Calvin Gray, pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Appomattox; Rev. Lawanda Hampton, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Cumberland and Rev. Carl Hamiel, pastor of Center Union Baptist Church in Cumberland.

REVIVAL — Cornerstone Baptist will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 14 to Wednesday, Aug. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly with Prayer and Praise. The speaker Monday will be Rev. Cavell Phillips, with Rev. Samuel Trent on Tuesday, followed by Rev. Larry Smith on Wednesday.

AUGUST 14

REVIVAL — Union R.Z.U.A. Church in Meredithville will hold revival services on Monday, Aug. 14. The guest speaker will be Rev. Leslie Evans, with Zion Union R.Z.U.A. Church in Lawrenceville providing the music. Prayer and Praise begins at 7:30 p.m., with worship starting at 8 p.m.

AUGUST 15-17

REVIVAL — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold revival services from Tuesday, August 15 to Thursday, August 17 with guest preachers, choirs and ushers. Pastor Faith Jones of Union Branch Baptist Church will deliver the message Tuesday. On Wednesday, Apostle Michael Mosley from Full Life Fellowship Ministries will preach, with Pastor Patrick Bland of Mount Pero Baptist Church speaking on Thursday. Each night, prayer and devotions start at 7 p.m, with revival at 7:30 p.m.

AUGUST 16-18

REVIVAL — Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 6643 Lockett Road in Rice, will hold revival services Wednesday, August 16 to Friday, August 18. Rev. Dr. Hilda Foster from Gravel Hill Baptist Church will preach on Wednesday, with Rev. Richard Bailey from Chester Grove Baptist Church delivering the message Thursday. Finally on Friday, Elder James Chalmer Jr. from Life Line Gospel Church will preach. Services begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.

AUGUST 20

HOMECOMING — First Rock Baptist Church of Prospect will observe its annual homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 20, beginning with the morning worship at 11 a.m. Pastor James Hurt Jr. will deliver the message. The afternoon service will begin at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Melvin Eanes of the Monroe Baptist Church delivering the sermon. Lunch will be served after morning worship.

HOMECOMING — Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 20, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be no afternoon service. Homecoming dinner will be served after the 11 a.m. service.

AUGUST 21-23

REVIVAL — First Rock Baptist Church of Prospect will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 21 to Wednesday, Aug. 23. On Monday, Evangelist Lillian Johnson of Calvary Baptist Church will preach. On Tuesday, it’ll be Rev. Bernice Smith of Jericho Baptist Church and on Wednesday, Rev. Barbara Forrester from Bethel Grove Baptist Church will deliver the message. Services start at 7 p.m. nightly.

AUGUST 21-25

REVIVAL — Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 21 to Friday, Aug. 25. Prayer and praise begins each night at 7 p.m., followed by worship service at 7:30 p.m. Pastor William Thomas from Mount Zion Second Baptist will preach on Monday. On Tuesday, it’ll be Pastor Howard Grooms from White Rock Baptist Church. On Wednesday, it’ll be Pastor Earl Walker from Fourth Mount Zion Baptist Church, with Pastor Larry Smith from Rocky Mount Baptist Church on Thursday. On Friday, Pastor Kippy Lundy from Third Liberty Baptist Church will deliver the message.

AUGUST 27

HOMECOMING — High Rock Baptist Church, located at 567 High Rock Road in Rice, will hold its annual homecoming celebration on Sunday, Aug. 27. Rev. Tara Owens from Destiny Worship Center in Amelia will be the guest speaker during the 11 a.m. service.

AUGUST 30

ONE DAY REVIVAL — High Rock Baptist Church, located at 567 High Rock Road in Rice, will hold a one-day revival service on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Prayer and Praise starts at 7:30 p.m. with worship service beginning at 8 p.m. Rev. Dr. Cavell Phillips from Unity Community Church in Powhatan will deliver the message.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.