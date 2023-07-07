Herald Community Calendar for the Week of Friday, July 7, 2023 Published 12:42 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JULY 6

EDUCATION FORUM — An education forum will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. in the Cooperative Extension Office Meeting Room, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Current members of the school board and candidates have been invited. Melvin Adams, President of the Noah Webster Foundation, will be the moderator. Audience questions must be submitted in writing prior to the forum. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all Prince Edward County voters. This event is sponsored by the Prince Edward County Republican Committee.

Email newsletter signup

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, July 6, beginning at 7 p.m.

JULY 8

FISH FRY — The Ladies of 153 of Farmville will sponsor a ‘Sizzling Fish Fry Combo Activity’ on Saturday, July 8, beginning at 11 a.m. The event will take place at the Masonic Lodge, located at 415 Griffin Blvd.in Farmville. The combo includes fish, fries and a drink for $10.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS WORKSHOP — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a Health and Wellness Workshop on Saturday, July 8. The workshop will be called “Managing Life with Mobility Issues” and will run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Elder Tony Brown will lead the workshop, with help from Retired Air Force Registered Nurse Maj. Cynthia Coles-Smith.

BINGO — There will be a Bingo game on Saturday, July 8 at the Farmville Moose Lodge 968, located at 1409 Longwood Avenue in Farmville. Doors open at 4 p.m., with games beginning at 5 p.m. This is a fundraiser, with money going to benefit Piedmont Habitat for Humanity.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musical group the Brian Graham Band on Saturday, July 8. The music begins at 7 p.m.

JULY 9

HOMECOMING — Jericho Baptist Church, located at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville, will hold its annual homecoming celebration on Sunday, July 9, during the 11 a.m. service.

HOMECOMING -— Monroe Baptist Church in Rice will hold its annual homecoming service on Sunday, July 9 at 11 a.m. Minister Adam Freeman will deliver the morning message.

CUMBERLAND LANDFILL MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert will hold their July community townhall meeting on Sunday, July 9 at the Cumberland County Community Center. That’s the former Luther P. Jackson School, located at 71 Community Center Drive. The event will begin at 3 p.m.

JULY 12-14

REVIVAL — Jericho Baptist Church, located at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville, will hold a revival from Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14. Prayer and Praise service starts at 6:45 p.m., with worship beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Dr. Roscoe Cooper III from the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Richmond will deliver the message each night.

JULY 12

FAMILY NIGHT — Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, will hold Family Night on Wednesday, July 12. Beginning at 6 p.m., the gathering will be a “Patriotic Picnic”, with hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw and baked beans, with brownies and ice cream for dessert.

JULY 13

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, July 13, beginning at 7 p.m.

JULY 14

LINE DANCING — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host a line dancing event, led by EKG on Saturday, July 14. The dancing runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host beach music group 8 Track Memories, on Friday, July 14, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JULY 15

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Richards on Saturday, July 15, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JULY 16

HOMECOMING — Levi Baptist Church in Green Bay will hold its annual homecoming celebration on Sunday, July 16. Prayer and praise starts at 10:30 a.m., with the morning worship at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Jerry Streat of Poplar Lawn Baptist Church in Blackstone.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Farmville United Methodist Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School on Sunday, July 16. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open for children from age 5 to age 11. The theme will be “Jerusalem Marketplace”, taking a trip back in time to experience a marketplace as it may have been in Jesus’ time. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

JULY 17-20

REVIVAL — Mercy Seat Baptist Church will hold revival from July 17 to July 20. Prayer and praise services begin at 7 p.m. each night, with worship starting at 7:30 p.m. The guest minister for the week will be the Rev. Reggie Dabney of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Amelia.

JULY 18-21

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Farmville Church of Christ, located at 1401 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will have Willie’s Round Up Vacation Bible School from July 18 to July 21. VBS will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly for ages 3 to 12. A light sack dinner will be provided at 5:45 p.m. A special family night with dinner and a closing program will take place Friday, July 21.

JULY 19-21

REVIVAL — Levi Baptist Church in Green Bay will hold revival services from Wednesday, July 19 to Friday, July 21. Prayer and praise starts at 7:30 p.m. each night, with the worship service beginning at 8 p.m. Rev. R. Rather from Macedonia Baptist Church in Burkeville will deliver the message on Wednesday, followed by Rev. W. Thomas of Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church in Green Bay on Thursday and Rev. L. Jackson of Zion Hill Baptist Church on Friday.

JULY 20

ALL ABOUT HERBS — The Prince Edward Cooperative Extension will hold a free program about herbs on Thursday, July 20. Residents can learn about transplanting herbs, about building a garden around them, learn to cook with them and how to use them in floral design. The Extension is located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, July 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

JULY 21

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country musician Travis Reigh, on Friday, July 21, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JULY 22

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Marie Anderson on Saturday, July 22. The music begins at 7 p.m.

JULY 23

HOMECOMING — Pilgrim Baptist Church will hold homecoming services on Sunday, July 23, beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Burch Surgeon, Pastor of Branch of Unity Ministries, will deliver the message and the Eleven Oaks Baptist Church Choir will be the special musical guests.

JULY 24-26

REVIVAL — Pilgrim Baptist Church will hold revival services from Monday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 26. Prayer and praise services begin at 7 p.m. nightly, with worship starting at 7:30 p.m. On Monday, Rev. Walter Fells from Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Farmville will deliver the message. On Tuesday, the sermon will be done by Rev. Erma Watson from Midway Baptist Church in Cumberland. And finally on Wednesday, Rev. Brian Taylor from First Nottoway Baptist Church in Crewe will preach.

JULY 29

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Megan Para on Saturday, July 29. The music begins at 7 p.m.

JULY 31

FIRESIDE CHAT WITH FARMERS — The Prince Edward County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a Fireside Chat with farmers on Monday, July 31. Residents can meet and talk with local farmers, hearing stories from the past and share a vision for the future. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Three Roads Brewery, located at 312 West Third Street in Farmville.

AUGUST 6

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — Mercy Seat Baptist Church will hold its annual Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 6 during the 11 a.m. service. Florence Paige, Lucille Robinson and Valencia Jackson will all be recognized during the service.

AUGUST 13

HOMECOMING — Peaks Baptist Church will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest preachers will be Rev. Bill Johnson and Rev. Bennett Johnson from Ford, New Jersey. A fellowship dinner will be served immediately after the message.

AUGUST 14-16

REVIVAL — Peaks Baptist Church will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 14 to Wednesday, Aug. 16. Prayer and Praise services start at 7 p.m. nightly, with worship at 7:30 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Garrett Harmon from Mt. Level Run Baptist Church in Hurt.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH — New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL — Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.