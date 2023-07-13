Herald Community Calendar for the Week of Friday, July 14, 2023 Published 4:28 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JULY 13

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, July 13, beginning at 7 p.m.

JULY 14

LINE DANCING — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host a line dancing event, led by EKG on Saturday, July 14. The dancing runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host beach music group 8 Track Memories, on Friday, July 14, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JULY 15

CLASSIC CRUISE-IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Car Club will hold its monthly cruise-in on Saturday, July 15 at the parking lot by Tractor Supply. Everyone is asked to bring their classic or antique car to show. The event will run from 5 p.m. until dusk.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Richards on Saturday, July 15, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JULY 16

HOMECOMING — Levi Baptist Church in Green Bay will hold its annual homecoming celebration on Sunday, July 16. Prayer and praise starts at 10:30 a.m., with the morning worship at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Jerry Streat of Poplar Lawn Baptist Church in Blackstone.

PASTOR’S AIDE DAY — Midway Church’s Pastor’s Aide Ministry will celebrate their annual day on Sunday, July 16, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Larry Williams, Associate Minister of Union Baptist Church in Crewe. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Farmville United Methodist Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School on Sunday, July 16. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open for children from age 5 to age 11. The theme will be “Jerusalem Marketplace”, taking a trip back in time to experience a marketplace as it may have been in Jesus’ time. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin, will be having their Annual Family and Friends Day on July 16, at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Stevie Trent from Second Union Baptist Church, Goochland, will be the guest pastor.

JULY 17-20

REVIVAL — Mercy Seat Baptist Church will hold revival from July 17 to July 20. Prayer and praise services begin at 7 p.m. each night, with worship starting at 7:30 p.m. The guest minister for the week will be the Rev. Reggie Dabney of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Amelia.

JULY 17

PRINCE EDWARD NAACP — The Prince Edward NAACP branch will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at the Moton Museum. The guest speaker will be Farmville Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis.

JULY 18-21

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Farmville Church of Christ, located at 1401 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will have Willie’s Round Up Vacation Bible School from July 18 to July 21. VBS will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly for ages 3 to 12. A light sack dinner will be provided at 5:45 p.m. A special family night with dinner and a closing program will take place Friday, July 21.

JULY 19-21

REVIVAL — Levi Baptist Church in Green Bay will hold revival services from Wednesday, July 19 to Friday, July 21. Prayer and praise starts at 7:30 p.m. each night, with the worship service beginning at 8 p.m. Rev. R. Rather from Macedonia Baptist Church in Burkeville will deliver the message on Wednesday, followed by Rev. W. Thomas of Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church in Green Bay on Thursday and Rev. L. Jackson of Zion Hill Baptist Church on Friday.

JULY 20

ALL ABOUT HERBS — The Prince Edward Cooperative Extension will hold a free program about herbs on Thursday, July 20. Residents can learn about transplanting herbs, about building a garden around them, learn to cook with them and how to use them in floral design. The Extension is located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, July 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

JULY 20-22

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Glenn Memorial Baptist Church in Prospect will sponsor Vacation Bible School on July 20 through July 22. The theme is “God’s Outlaws, VBS in the Wild, Wild West”. There will be Bible stories, music, crafts, games, refreshments and pony rides on the last day. Classes will run from ages 3 through 11. The group will meet on July 20 and July 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, the children will be there from 9 a.m. to noon with a cookout luncheon at noon. The church is located at 146 Harris Creek Road.

JULY 21

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country musician Travis Reigh, on Friday, July 21, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JULY 22

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Marie Anderson on Saturday, July 22. The music begins at 7 p.m.

JULY 23

HOMECOMING — Pilgrim Baptist Church will hold homecoming services on Sunday, July 23, beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Burch Surgeon, Pastor of Branch of Unity Ministries, will deliver the message and the Eleven Oaks Baptist Church Choir will be the special musical guests.

200TH ANNIVERSARY — Chestnut Grove Baptist Church will hold Homecoming and their 200th anniversary celebration on Sunday, July 23, starting at 11 a.m. There will be a covered dish luncheon after services. The church is located at Francisco Road and Chestnut Grove Church Road in Buckingham.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Forest Baptist Church in Meherrin will celebrate their 150th anniversary in a service on Sunday, July 23. After the 11 a.m. service, there will be a fellowship luncheon.

HOMECOMING — High Bridge Baptist Church will hold homecoming services on Sunday, July 23. The service starts at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Hurt delivering the message. Lunch will be served immediately following the service.

JULY 24-26

REVIVAL — Pilgrim Baptist Church will hold revival services from Monday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 26. Prayer and praise services begin at 7 p.m. nightly, with worship starting at 7:30 p.m. On Monday, Rev. Walter Fells from Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Farmville will deliver the message. On Tuesday, the sermon will be done by Rev. Erma Watson from Midway Baptist Church in Cumberland. And finally on Wednesday, Rev. Brian Taylor from First Nottoway Baptist Church in Crewe will preach.

JULY 24

PRINCE EDWARD DEMOCRATS MEETING — The Prince Edward County Democratic Committee will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, July 24. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Prince Edward Co. Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

JULY 26-28

REVIVAL — High Bridge Baptist Church will hold revival services on Wednesday, July 26 through Friday, July 28. Prayer and praise starts each night at 7 p.m., with worship service at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Pastor James Hurt will preach, with the First Rock Baptist Church Choir providing special music. On Thursday, Rev. Dr. Elnora Miller will deliver the message, with music from God’s Harvest Christian Center Choir. Pastor Cetric Gayles will preach on Friday, with music from Cornerstone Baptist Church Choir.

JULY 29

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Megan Para on Saturday, July 29. The music begins at 7 p.m.

JULY 30

BACK TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY BASH — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin, will be hosting a Back to School Community Bash on July 30. Morning services start at 11 a.m. Fellowship, food, fun and games, and school supplies will be available after service.

JULY 31

FIRESIDE CHAT WITH FARMERS — The Prince Edward County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a Fireside Chat with farmers on Monday, July 31. Residents can meet and talk with local farmers, hearing stories from the past and share a vision for the future. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Three Roads Brewery, located at 312 West Third Street in Farmville.

AUGUST 6

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — Mercy Seat Baptist Church will hold its annual Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 6 during the 11 a.m. service. Florence Paige, Lucille Robinson and Valencia Jackson will all be recognized during the service.

AUGUST 7

CURDSVILLE POTLUCK — There will be a potluck dinner on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Curdsville Community Center, located at 122 School Road in Buckingham. After dinner, Mike Womack, Virginia State Forester and Forest Management Specialist, will present on the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. At 19,808 acres, it is Virginia’s largest state forest.

AUGUST 13

HOMECOMING — Peaks Baptist Church will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest preachers will be Rev. Bill Johnson and Rev. Bennett Johnson from Ford, New Jersey. A fellowship dinner will be served immediately after the message.

AUGUST 14-16

REVIVAL — Peaks Baptist Church will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 14 to Wednesday, Aug. 16. Prayer and Praise services start at 7 p.m. nightly, with worship at 7:30 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Garrett Harmon from Mt. Level Run Baptist Church in Hurt.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH — New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL — Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.