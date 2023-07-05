Hall of Fame inductees announced Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Longwood athletics have announced three inductees for the Longwood Athletics Hall of Fame: Jimmy Yarbrough, Hoke Currie and Carolyn Hodges Crosby.

The induction ceremony and celebration will take place at a home basketball game in November in the new Joan Perry Brock Center, with more details to be announced at a later date

“I am excited for all three of our honorees who will be inducted into the Longwood Athletics Hall of Fame,” said Longwood Director of Athletics Tim Hall. “Their impact on our programs and the university at large resonates throughout our history, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without them. It is an honor to build on the foundation that they and so many others have set for us.”

Email newsletter signup

Yarbrough played on some of the first Longwood men’s basketball teams, and he etched his name into the program record book with a 46-point game against Bluefield on February 24, 1977. That record still stands today.

Yarbrough averaged 19.5 points per game, which ranks third in team history all-time. He averaged 22.5 points per game in the 1976-77 season, which is fourth all-time in a single season in the program’s record book.

Yet Yarbrough’s legacy extended far beyond the court. Following his time as a student, he worked in the admissions office, where his passion and love for his alma mater were infectious. The Longwood athletic department named an annual award in his honor and hands it to the student-athlete that best embodies his characteristics and traits.

Currie served as Longwood’s first full-time sports information director, and he chronicled the spectacular accomplishments of the Lancer student-athletes for 19 years. Currie coordinated publicity for the hundreds of student-athletes during his time, including standouts such as Jerome Kersey, Tina Barrett, Michael Tucker, Julie Dayton and more.

Currie was a member of the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA) and was a founding member of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID). He also was a member of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. His work received 21 citations of excellence in publications from CoSIDA.

In addition, he provided a wealth of material and interviews for the recently released biography of Jerome Kersey Overcoming the Odds, written by author Kerry Eggers. The book was built on the work that he provided, including interviews with Kersey that helped make it possible.

Hodges Crosby served as Longwood’s first full-time athletic director after leading the Longwood field hockey team to new heights as a coach, and she also had a stint as the head women’s basketball coach.

While coaching hockey, the Lancers earned a national Top 10 ranking, the first time in program history, when they were ranked No. 6 in 1975. That team went 16-5-4, which remains the most wins in program history. She led the team to the AIAW-USFHA National Field Hockey Championship, where they placed sixth.

As the women’s basketball coach, she led the team to double-digit wins in four of her six seasons before transitioning to her role as the athletic director.

As an athletics director, she held multiple prominent positions outside of Longwood, including President of the Mason-Dixon Athletic Conference, chair of the NCAA D-II South Atlantic Region Advisory Committee, and member of the NCAA D-II Women’s Basketball Committee.