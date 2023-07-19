Farmville Baptist holds VBS Published 9:25 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Farmville Baptist Church held Vacation Bible School on the evening of July 7 and the morning of July 8, with 10 children in attendance. The theme was” Pets Unleashed” and the mission of the school was to serve the local SPCA. The children made dog treats, chew toys and seed bombs which they delivered to the local SPCA. A highlight of Saturday morning was a visit from “Scout” and his owner, Mr. Ken. In addition to making items for the SPCA, the children read and listened to Bible stories, sang songs and made crafts. Vacation Bible School at Farmville Baptist Church is an annual event and is open to all church and community children.