Donald W. Claus Published 5:32 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Donald W. Claus, 86, formerly of Williams Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, June 30, in Rice, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Paul Anders, with whom he resided.

Born Oct. 4, 1936, in Easton, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late George A. and Marie E. Claus.

His wife of 57 years, Betty Jane (Burns) Claus, passed away Aug.9, 2016.

He graduated from Wilson High School. Donald served in the Navy during the Korean War.

Donald retired from New Jersey Power and Light, Milford, New Jersey, where he worked for 18 years.

Previously, he worked as a millwright for the former Warren Foundry.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing guitar, and singing.

Donald was a member of Christ Evangelical Congregational Church, Williams Township, where he formerly sang in the choir, was an usher and served on the Sunday school board. While residing in Rice, he attended Worsham Baptist Church with his family.

Surviving in addition to his daughter and son-in-law, is a son, Donald W. Claus II and his wife Lisa, of Marianna, Florida; a sister, Marie Danko, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Joshua Claus, Ryan Frey and his wife, Ashley, Frank Anders, Shawn Anders and three great-grandchildren, Tristan, Hudson and Riley Lu Frey.

In addition to his wife, Betty Jane, he was predeceased by two brothers, Bob Claus and William Claus, and by his grandson, Michael Claus.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 7, in the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Northampton Street, Wilson Borough, Pennsylania. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com

The family expresses sincere gratitude to the staffs of Centra Hematology/Oncology, UVA Dialysis, and Hospice of Virginia for the loving, compassionate, professional care they provided to Mr. Claus during the past four years.

Memorials may be made to Worsham Baptist Church, P.O. Box 402, Farmville, VA 23901; to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; www.woundedwarriorproject.org; or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; www.lovetotherescue.org.