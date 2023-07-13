Devotional: Sound of freedom Published 4:45 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

July is considered by many, the heart of the Summer. The freedoms that are celebrated this time of the year seem to be valued by fewer people and are slipping away. If you have not had the opportunity to watch the movie; Sound of Freedom, I would recommend you pay the Cinema a visit, I believe it is worth investing the time and money. This movie shows the dark side of our country, a side where the light of truth needs to shine.

The gospel can reach into the broken and saddened heart to bring healing and hope. Forgiveness is the greatest gift we could ever be offered, and our rescue out of the darkness begins the dawning of a new day.

Freedom is more than a constitutional right. Freedom is also a spiritual deliverance from the despair and hopelessness that results from being swallowed up in this sinful world. I am free to trust God fully, to experience a peace that passes comprehension. Join me on a mission to help others find freedom from the sinful addictions of this world, freedom from fear and despair, and yes freedom from slavery, both literal and spiritual. Freedom is enjoyed more fully when we see others experience it!

Email newsletter signup

May freedom grow, may grace abound.

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.