Death Notices for Friday, July 7, 2023 Published 12:41 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Please see below for Friday’s death notices.

Leanester “Jerlean” Simmons, 88 of Rice, passed away June 29. Funeral service was held on Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home, Farmville. Interment was in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

