Death Notices for Friday, July 7, 2023

Published 12:41 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

By Staff Report

Death Notices

Please see below for Friday’s death notices.

Leanester “Jerlean” Simmons, 88 of Rice, passed away June 29. Funeral service was held on Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home, Farmville. Interment was in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

For any questions regarding obituaries and death notices, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Donald W. Claus

Raymond Philip ‘Phil’ Scarborough Jr.

Joshua ‘Josh’ Scott

Shirley Ruth Landrum Wilson 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections