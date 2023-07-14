Cumberland Foundation gives out scholarships Published 8:38 am Friday, July 14, 2023

A number of Cumberland High students will be getting help with paying for college, thanks to the Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation. The group handed out 56 scholarships to eight college students and 25 high school students over the last month, totaling $47,325. According to the group, this is the foundation’s highest total ever given.

To date, the Foundation has given a total of $147,734 in Teacher Grants and $527,000 in scholarships to Cumberland High School graduates through the years.

“This could not have been possible without the generosity of all the donors who annually give for this purpose recognizing the importance of an education beyond high school, whether traditional college, trade school or being able to take advantage of the opportunities for lifelong learning,” the group said in a statement. “In addition, this provides important grant opportunities for Cumberland County elementary, middle, and high school teachers.”

In addition to the donors, Cumberland County citizens and some in surrounding counties have helped provide funding by taking part in several activities, such as the annual 5K run at High Bridge Park and the Walk for Education.

The foundation said Green Ridge Recycling is its largest donor, providing $60,000 so far, with the stipulation that at least $12,000 be given out each year. Also, the Cumberland Clothes Closet donated a record $8,000 to the foundation for scholarships.

Also in the statement, the group said it continues “to pick up several personal scholarships from local family members who enjoy recognizing what the educational system has meant to them.”

2023 College Student Scholarships

To be considered for these scholarships, the person must be an active student working toward their degree in an undergraduate or graduate program. This year’s winners include:

• Marya Elasha has received a William and Ada Sanderson Memorial scholarship for $1,000. She is currently attending Virginia Commonwealth University in their Physical Therapy program.

• Caroline Seal has received a Cumberland Clothes Closet scholarship for $1,000, She is currently attending James Madison University in their Nursing program.

• Lorraine Foster has received an Elizabeth W. Dawson Memorial Scholarship for $1,000. She is currently a student in the nursing program at Southside Virginia Community College.

• Jeona Anderson has received the Lineweaver Family Scholarship for $1,000 and a Dale Thornton Book Scholarship for $250 for a total of $1,250. She is currently a graduate student enrolled at Regent University majoring in Teaching after completing a bachelor’s degree from Radford University.

• Caylor Scales has received a Green Ridge Scholarship for $1,000 Luck Stone Book Scholarship for $250 for a total of $1,250. She is currently a graduate student at George Mason University after completing a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech.

• Shelia Robinson has received a Cumberland Clothes Closet Scholarship for $1,000 and a Spread Love Scholarship for $500 for a total of $1,500. She currently attends VCU majoring in Business.

• Ebony Arauz-tellez has received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000, and the English Language Learner scholarship also for $1,030 for a total of $2,030. She is currently attending Longwood University majoring in Microbiology.

• Helena Trent has received an Elizabeth W. Dawson Memorial Scholarship for $1,000, the Women and Minorities in STEM scholarship for $1,030, and a Spread Love Scholarship for $500 for a total of $2,530. She is currently enrolled at Old Dominion University majoring in Cybersecurity.

2023 High School Scholarships

This year’s Cumberland High scholarship winners include:

• Taylor Hughes received a Cumberland Clothes Closet scholarship for $1,000. She has a 3.89 GPA, plans to attend the University of Tampa, majoring in Business.

• Allie Hurt received a Cumberland Clothes Closet scholarship for $1,000. She has a 4.4 GPA and plans to attend Mary Baldwin University, majoring in Psychology.

• Hannah Layne received a Cumberland Clothes Closet scholarship for $1,000. She has a GPA of 4.2 and plans to major in Education at either VCU or Radford University.

• Chelsea Baker received a Cumberland Clothes Closet scholarship for $1,000. She has a GPA of 4.5 and plans to attend North Carolina A&T University, majoring in Criminal Justice.

• Steven Gills received a William and Ada Sanderson Memorial scholarship for $1,000. He has a GPA of 4.4, plans to enroll at George Mason University, majoring in either Systems Administration or Network Engineering.

• Phillip Cross received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000. He has GPA of 3.5 and would like to attend John Hopkins University as a pre-med student.

• Kaliyah Braxton received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000. Kaliyah has a 3.2 GPA, plans to attend Eastern Mennonite University and major in Athletic Training.

• Erica Davis received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000. Erica has a 3.15 GPA, plans to attend Blue Ridge Community College and majoring in General Education concentrating in math.

• Larry Witt received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000. He has a GPA of 3.8, plans to major in Communications at Longwood University.

• Micah Kinney received a William and Ada Sanderson Memorial scholarship for $1,000 and Woman’s Club Book scholarship for $200. He has 3.8 GPA and plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University, majoring in Computer Engineering.

• Ja’Shaun Liggon received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000 and the Buggy Top Book scholarship for $250. He has a 3.8 GPA and plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University to become a physical therapist.

• James Williamson received a William and Ada Sanderson Memorial scholarship for $1,000 and the Fleming Family Book scholarship for $250. James has GPA of 4.18 and plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University, majoring in Computer Science.

• Jacob Price received a William and Ada Sanderson Memorial scholarship for $1,000, the Cheryl Dalton Memorial Book scholarship for $308. Jacob has a GPA of 3.8 and plans to attend Hampden Sydney, majoring in engineering physics.

• Koen Melendez received a Green Ridge Scholarship for $1,000 and a Mercury Book Scholarship for $375. He has a GPA of 3.8 and plans to attend George Mason University, majoring in Film.

• Christina Jones received a Trane Technologies scholarship for $1,000 and a Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation scholarship for $400. Christina has a 4.3 GPA and plans to attend Georgia Southern University, majoring in Japanese Language and Culture Studies.

• Mark Tuttle received a William and Ada Sanderson Memorial scholarship for $1,210 and a Foundation Book scholarship for $270. He has 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Piedmont Virginia Community College for general studies associate’s degree and later transfer to a four year college to complete a bachelor’s degree.

• Nalonda Henderson received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000 and the Cumberland High School Class of 72 scholarship for $500.

• Lillian Meadows received the Eric L. Robinson Memorial Scholarship for $1,500. Lillian has a 4.2 GPA and plans to attend Sweet Briar College, majoring in Business.

• Lillian McConkey received the Paula J. Bauer Charity Trust scholarship for $1,000 and the Richard Bauer scholarship for $500. Lillian has a 4.43 GPA, plans to attend Radford University and major in Psychology.

• Anthony Rucci received a Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation scholarship for $500, the Sonny Merriman Scholarship for $500 and the Southside Electric scholarship for $500. Anthony has a GPA of 3.9, plans to attend Longwood University, majoring in Education to become a high school math teacher.

• Marwell Arauz-tellez received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000 and a Cumberland Clothes Closet scholarship for $1,000. Marwell has a GPA of 4.6 and plans to attend the College of William and Mary, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

• Cheyenne Crenshaw received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000 and a Cumberland Clothes Closet scholarship for $1,000. She has a GPA of 4.6 and plans to attend Hampton University, majoring in Kinesiology.

• Quinn Lukk received the William and Ada Sanderson Memorial scholarship for $1,000 and the Colonial Pipeline scholarship for $1,000 and the Pediatrics Therapies Book scholarship for $300. He has a GPA of 4.1 and plans to attend Virginia Tech, majoring in Materials Science.

• Sarah Jackson received a Green Ridge scholarship for $1,000, a Cartersville Ruritan scholarship for $1,000 and the Thomas Chapel scholarship for $500. She has a 4.1 GPA, plans to attend Virginia Tech, majoring in Animal and Poultry Sciences.

• Bayleigh Meinhard received a David Goodman Memorial scholarship for $2,702. She has a GPA of 4.65, ranked number one in the class of 2023, and plans to attend the College of William and Mary to become an Environmental Scientist in their Environment and Sustainability Program.