Cooling centers set up throughout the region for today and Monday Published 4:22 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

This time, the problem isn’t a power outage. It’s the heat and humidity. Even with the storms this weekend, things haven’t cooled down that much, especially for people living in places without air conditioning or fans. To help residents, the Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health announced on Saturday that libraries across the region are being used as cooling centers today (Sunday) and Monday.

There’s a chance, the National Weather Service says, that the heat index could top 100 later today and Monday. We’re not just talking about the temperature, which is supposed to be around 90 degrees. The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when you combine it with the humidity. Basically, it’s not a great time for anyone to be outside or in the heat for extended periods, even with more rain on the way.

To deal with that, seven cooling centers have been set up throughout this region, covering Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Prince Edward and Lunenburg counties.

Email newsletter signup

Those cooling centers will be at:

Charlotte County

Phenix Library

6830 Charlotte St.

Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6830 Charlotte St. Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wylliesburg Library

1225 Barnesville Highway

Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cumberland County

Cumberland Library

1539 Anderson Highway

Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buckingham County

Central Virginia Regional Library

16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn

Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town of Farmville

Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library

1303 W. 3rd Street

The Cooling Center will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It’ll also be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lunenburg County