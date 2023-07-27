Charges pending in odd Buckingham County case Published 12:31 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

It was a bizarre situation on Tuesday, as a Buckingham County deputy was called out to Horsepen Lake. At about 11:03 a.m., a call went out to assist a conservation officer who was with a person providing false identification while fishing and not showing a valid fishing license.

“As our deputy arrived on scene, the male individual fled the scene in a vehicle and a pursuit ensued,” said the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “Our deputy pursued the vehicle into Prince Edward County, where the subject wrecked on 460 and shortly after, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.”

Officials from the sheriff’s office said the male individual was removed from his vehicle and taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. As of Wednesday, July 26, the individual is in custody, having been released from the hospital. It turns out the individual was wanted in another county for failure to appear in court.

The man’s name has not been released by Buckingham County, but the sheriff’s office says charges are pending in the case. Those charges include felony eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, presenting false identification to law enforcement, fishing without a valid license and potential narcotics violations.