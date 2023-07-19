Chamber hears about seniors group Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

During its Tuesday, June 20 meeting, the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce heard from Assistant Recreation Director Wendy Spivey. “We were gracious to have Wendy with us, where she discussed the many recreational programs and offerings the County affords its citizens,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. “From older adults to our youth, there is something for everyone in our county recreation department.” Spivey discussed the investments the county board of supervisors has committed to completing the Gene Dixon Ball Park, along with the happenings of the Buckingham Active Seniors group. Pictured are, from left, Chamber Directors Justin Midkiff, Ruth Lyle, Brenda Jones, Spivey, Miles and Chamber Vice President Bro. Max Watner.