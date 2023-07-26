Centra Medical Group announces plans for Dillwyn clinic Published 12:18 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

A week after Troublesome Creek Medicine launched in Dillwyn, now another medical operation has announced plans to open in town. Centra Medical Group says its primary care clinic will open this fall at 65 Brickyard Road.

If that address sounds familiar, there’s a good reason. This was formerly the location for Buckingham Family Medicine, Sentara’s primary care clinic, before the company shut that down in 2021. The building and land was donated to the county, which in turn gave it to Centra.

In exchange, Centra at the time promised to invest $750,000 to get it up and running again. Two years later, the doors are ready to open again, at a time when more medical facilities are needed in Buckingham. Out of Virginia’s 133 counties, Buckingham ranked 124th in health factors, according to the latest Community Health Assessments.

“One need identified during Centra’s 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment, was access to healthcare,” said Centra Board Chair Sharon Harrup. “The opening of a primary care practice in Buckingham is one step to meet that identified need. We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the support, we have received from the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, Karl Carter, County Administrator, and the residents of Buckingham. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship in Buckingham.”

The Centra Medical Group Buckingham clinic will include four exam rooms, one procedure room and will have lab and x-ray services on site. There will be a physician and a nurse practitioner operating out of the building.

“CMG Buckingham will help open access to high quality primary care within our region,” said primary care physician and CMG director Dr. Giuliana Allega. “We will offer preventative health care, management of both acute and chronic conditions and minor procedures. The organization is very excited to be able to offer these services to the community.”

Who will be working at CMG Buckingham?

Dr. Micah Brickhill-Atkinson will be the primary care physician at CMG Buckingham. A native of Buckingham County, Dr. Brickhill-Atkinson is a graduate of UVA and UVA Medical School. She and her husband Andrew are in the process of moving back to the county. She’ll be joined at CMB Buckingham by Nurse Practitioner Leah Shirey. A family nurse practitioner from Charlottesville, she has over eight years’ experience as a Family Nurse Practitioner and worked seven years as a critical care nurse.

“Improving access to care within the county of Buckingham has been a focus of ours and aligns

with our community health needs assessment strategy, “said Tom Angelo. He serves as CEO of Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. “The opening of CMG Buckingham will greatly improve access to care and the health of our community.”

When will the Centra Medical Group clinic be open?

The new clinic will be open this fall, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.