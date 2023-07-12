Buckingham JROTC visits Arlington National Cemetery Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Buckingham JROTC Raiders visited Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) on June 30. The group watched the Changing of the Guard and learned about the history of ANC. Staff briefings were provided on notable heroes such as Audie Murphy, Lee Marvin, John F. Kennedy, Col. David Hackworth and many others. Attending Raiders were, from left, Parker Knight, Alex Boyles, Tyler Selzer, Adele Sayer, Charles Bartee, Christian Mendez, Tristian Miller, Rylynn Morris, Sadie Sayer, Luke Sayer, Angela Swecker and Buckingham JROTC Army Instructor Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Bruce Grazier.