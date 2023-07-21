Buckingham FFA competes at State Convention Published 3:03 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

The Virginia FFA held the 97th Virginia FFA State Convention Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 23, on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

The Buckingham chapter received multiple recognition awards. The chapter was rated Gold Level for Public Relations, Silver Rated National Chapter Award and 100% Membership. The chapter greatly appreciates the Buckingham County Farm Bureau Board of Directors sponsoring all agriculture students’ FFA membership.

Anna Davis, Piper Scialdo and Devin King represented the chapter as delegates during the work sessions at convention. These delegates helped Virginia FFA plan activities and vote on motions brought before the delegates.

Sarah Bryant, Anna Davis, Alexandra Morris and Piper Scialdo competed in the Junior Division of the Horse Hippology Contest. They placed tenth as a team. The Senior Horse Hippology team placed 13th overall and members consisted of Addelynne Baugher, Jenna Oliver, Amiah Porter and Emma Staton. Contestants had to complete a written test about equipment, information about breeds, and anatomy/physiology of a horse. They also had to identify equipment used in the equine industry and judge classes of horses.

Buckingham also competed in the Turf Grass Management Contest. Team members included Camden Allen, Eli Bryant, Dawson Edwards and Holden Tyson. Devin King also competed in this event as an individual. Members had to complete a written test on the turfgrass industry. They also had to identify various species of grasses, weeds and equipment. The team placed fourth overall.

Ben Gilliam, Noah Jones, Jordan Lane and Kayne Wooten competed in the Nursery/Landscape Contest. Their contest consisted of; identifying plants, insects, and tools, a written exam and landscaping design estimate. They placed fifth as a team.

The Agronomy Team consisted of Courtney Agee, Jordan Dorrier, Daniel Farrish and Grace Martin. Members of the agronomy team had to judge classes of crops and hay along with identifying weeds and seeds. The team placed seventh overall.

Abigail Palmore competed in the Employment Skills Contest. This contest is set up to prepare students for a job interview. She prepared a cover letter, job application, and resume prior to convention. During the convention she interviewed with a panel of judges and prepared a follow-up letter. She placed 18th overall.

Three members of the chapter received their State FFA Degree on Thursday, June 22. The State FFA Degree is the fourth highest of the five degrees a FFA member may earn. Among other qualifications members that receive the State FFA Degree must have a successful S. A. E., be a member of the FFA for the past 24 months and completed at least 360 hours of agricultural education. Members who received their State FFA degree are Eli Bryant, Daniel Farrish and Jenna Oliver.