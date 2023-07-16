Amber Hucks: Lets talk about those vaccine shots Published 7:53 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

Editor’s note: This marks the latest in a series of monthly columns that the staff of the Piedmont Health District will be producing for The Herald. The goal here is to answer questions from local residents.

Childhood immunizations are a routine part of heading back-to-school. For decades, kindergarten immunizations in particular have been like a rite of passage as our children prepare to be in close proximity with many other kids. In recent years, additional required immunizations have been added for older students entering 7th grade and 12th grade.

In the past 15 years, there has been a steady drop in the number of children and adolescents getting their needed immunizations. During the recent pandemic, many children fell behind on routine immunizations due to delays in healthcare visits and other barriers to receiving medical care. Although we are making great strides now, we have not fully recovered.

As the back-to-school season approaches, it’s important that all children get caught up on all their required immunizations for vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, mumps and pertussis. If a group falls too far behind on their immunizations, these diseases have the potential to reemerge, causing outbreaks in our communities once again.

We want to do all we can to give children the best start to the school year and minimize disruptions to learning. Immunizations continue to be the most effective way to prevent the spread of many childhood diseases that were once a common occurrence. Staying on track is the strongest defense in the fight to eradicate those diseases that can result in severe illness, disability, or death. Different immunizations are given at different ages as children continue developing their immune systems, so keeping them up to date helps boost immunity that may fade over time.

At the Piedmont Health District, we are doing our part with the launch of the Get Ready, Get Set, Get Immunized! campaign to support families in making sure their children are up to date on school-age immunizations for the upcoming school year. This campaign is an opportunity for our health district to partner with families and communities by providing information on Virginia’s immunization requirements and resources on where to get them.

Looking at the full immunization schedule can feel overwhelming for families. But it’s easy to find out what your child needs- and the back to school season is the perfect opportunity to assess your child’s immunization status.

If you need help figuring out your child’s immunization needs, just call:

• Call the pediatrician.

• Call your child’s school nurse.

• Call the health department.

Immunizations are so important that there is statewide a record system in place that can be accessed by these different providers to give you the information that you need.

Once you find out your child’s needs, the next step is getting them immunized. The Piedmont Health District is providing special back to school immunization clinic days across our district to make it even easier to be sure your child is protected and ready for the first day (see inset box).

School bells will be ringing again in a few weeks. I strongly encourage all families to take time now to check their child’s immunization status so they can avoid stresses around the first day of school. Families cannot afford to take a chance on their health, their children’s health, or the community’s health. And we simply cannot let diseases from the early 20th Century make a comeback.

Amber Hucks is the Buckingham Health Department Nurse and Immunization Coordinator for the Piedmont Health District. She can be reached at immunization@vdh.virginia.gov. The Piedmont Health District is one of 35 local health districts within the Virginia Department of Health that work together to promote healthy lifestyle choices that can combat chronic disease, educate the public about emergency preparedness and threats to their health, and track disease outbreaks in Virginia.