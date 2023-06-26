Virginia State Police identify victims, offer details in Friday accident Published 9:43 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Virginia State Police (VSP) provided some details Sunday about the Friday morning accident that killed a Prince Edward County resident. VSP troopers were called out to Route 726, Lewistown Plank Road at 10:11 a.m., just two tenths of a mile north of the intersection with Route 651, Old School House Road in Nottoway County.

What they found was that a 1994 Toyota Camry, driven by 69-year-old Prince Edward County resident Cynthia Jean Pierce, had crashed head-on with a 2011 Hyundai Tucson, driven by 69-year-old Doris Johnson Fowlkes of Lunenburg County.

According to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, both drivers succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Both were wearing their seatbelts, Geller said. It’s still unclear what caused the crash, as Geller said it remains under investigation.