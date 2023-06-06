State continues to fund Piedmont’s transportation project Published 11:53 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

FARMVILLE – Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) was awarded its sixth year of funding by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT). DRPT has recommended the Commonwealth Transportation Board fund PSR with $150,000 in access/voucher dollars for its Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program to take older adults to and from medical appointments.

“We are proud that the state and DRPT recognize the impact that this important program plays in the lives of older adults,” said PSR Chief Executive Officer Justine A. Young.

“We have measured the health outcomes from this program, and we’ve clearly seen a positive impact in the health of seniors living in the region,” added Director of Transportation and Nutrition Thomas Jordan Miles III.

PSR presented its Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program at the 2022 conference for USAging, the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging, in Austin, Texas.

“It was humbling to be in front of our peers in the aging industry to discuss how agencies like PSR can use federal funding to help older adults get to their medical appointments,” stated Miles.

In 2022, PSR also received a nationwide USAging Innovation Award for its virtual program for homebound seniors.

“We are a small area agency on aging,” added Young. “But through our remarkable and progressive staff as well as a supportive board, we have been able to have an impact at the national level.”

DRPT funds will offset transportation costs for older adults living in federal poverty.