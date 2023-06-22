Sheriff asks for help in search for runaway Charlotte County girl Published 9:49 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

FARMVILLE – Residents of Farmville, Prince Edward, Buckingham and Cumberland counties are all being asked for help tonight in order to find a Charlotte County girl. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for help Wednesday night, asking residents across the region to keep their eyes open for a runaway.

Gracie Elizabeth Buchanan, age 16, has left the area. According to Captain J.A. Colbert with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Gracie was last seen in the Lynchburg area as of Sunday, June 18. She is described as 5’4 ft., weighing roughly 120 to 140 lbs with a light tan complexion.

Her brown hair is possibly braided with pink beads and the sheriff’s office has no description of her clothes to report. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the Charlotte County girl, the Charlotte County sheriff’s office asks you to call 434-542-5141 or call the local law enforcement agency where she’s spotted.