Local students make President’s List, Dean’s List at college Published 6:33 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

During the spring semester, a number of students from Prince Edward, Buckingham and Cumberland counties were honored by their respective colleges and universities. Over the last week, multiple schools released a list of who made their dean’s list, president’s list and other grade related honors. We will continue to report each one as they come in.

Buckingham County resident Nicholas Davis made the Dean’s List at the University of Alabama. To make the dean’s list at the school, a student had to have an academic record of 3.5 grade point average or better for the entire semester.

At James Madison University, several local students made the dean’s list for the spring semester. They include Susan Elam of Pamplin, who is majoring in Biology and Ashley Handy of Meherrin, who is majoring in English. At JMU, to make the dean’s list, students must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

We also have some JMU students to recognize who made the president’s list during the spring semester. To get on JMU’s president’s list, a student has to carry at least 12 credit hours and earn at least a GPA of 3.9. That group included Meredith Schmidt of Rice, who is majoring in Architectural Design; Eliza Samuels of Cumberland, who is majoring in Mathematics and Mariah Paras of Cumberland, who is majoring in Graphic Design.

We also have some local JMU graduates to recognize. Farmville resident Kathleen Angle graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in General Psychology, the university informed The Herald. Also graduating from JMU this spring semester were Philip Neiswander of Pamplin, who finished his degree in Accounting and Olivia Hix, also of Pamplin, who graduated with a degree in Communication Studies.