Letter to the Editor: We need to hold representatives accountable Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Dear Editor,

I just read in the Washington Post that Congress is adjourned until next week as they are unable to pass any bills. According to the article, this hasn’t happened since 2002. The House Freedom Caucus is the driver of this state of affairs, of which, our Congressman, Bob Good, is a member.

Frankly, this is unacceptable! We pay these people $174,000 per year, and they can’t agree to pass any bills? As far as I can tell, our representatives spend their time enriching themselves at the expense of the American People. It is high time we hold our representatives to account for their corruption and neglect.

Email newsletter signup

Eric Pearce

Farmville