Letter to the Editor: Metallic mining in the comprehensive plan Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

I want Buckingham County residents to know that on Thursday, May 15, the Buckingham County attorney, EM Wright, presented to the Planning Commission (PC) the legal aspects of changing the zoning code in regards to metallic mining in Buckingham County. One thing he made clear was that the comprehensive plan of the county must be aligned with zoning and any changes that are made have to be reflected in the Comprehensive Plan.

Because of this, he suggested to the PC to wait until the new Comp Plan is written instead of making zoning code changes right now (like banning metallic mining).

The new Comp Plan is in the works right now. The County is calling a public meeting (June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center in Dillwyn) to get public input on the future vision of Buckingham County.

This is a direct way I have to let the PC and Supervisors know how I want our laws to protect the residents and environment of Buckingham County. Preserving our rural way of life and our economy, along with clean air, water and soil from the damages of metallic mining needs to be a priority.

Tell them you don’t want metallic mining in the county and you want this in the comprehensive plan. This is a really important in-person meeting impacting our future. Come help me show them we care about our home! Please bring family and friends.

I was told that there would be a flier to announce this meeting in The Farmville Herald. Be on the lookout for more details. Hope to see you there.

Ruby Laury

Buckingham County