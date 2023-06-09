Kenneth Gilliam Published 1:12 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Kenneth Gilliam, beloved father, brother, uncle, companion and friend, departed this life peacefully in his home with loved ones by his side on Tuesday, May 16, at the age of 79.

Visitation/viewing will be Wednesday, June 14, at Alamo City Church, Funeral Caring USA, 6500 IH 35, San Antonio, TX 78218, from 10 a.m. – noon, followed by a 1:30 p.m. committal service with military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road; Shelter 3.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgewood District Veterans, 5332 Blackberry Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238.