Holiday brings garbage changes: Juneteenth Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Since next Monday is Juneteenth, the Town of Farmville will have some changes coming to the regular garbage pickup schedule. On Juneteenth itself, there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no brush pickup. Instead, all of that will take place on Tuesday, June 20. You can also put out your Tuesday curbside recycling like normal.

Now that bumps everything else back a day. So if your residential garbage is usually picked up on Tuesday, it’ll be grabbed on Wednesday of next week. Also on Wednesday, June 21, the town staff will pick up business recycling and any residential cardboard call-ins. The regular Wednesday residential pickups will happen on Thursday, June 22 and things get back to normal on Friday, June 23, as business garbage and cardboard collection will happen on its regular schedule.

Curbside recycling will also be picked up on its regular schedule, town staff says. They ask that Farmville residents have rollouts to the curb by 7 a.m. each day. And if there are any questions about the changes, just give the Farmville Public Works Department a call at 392-3331.