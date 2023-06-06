Herald News Briefs: Farmville church will celebrate Corpus Christi Published 6:05 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

FARMVILLE – On Sunday, June 11, St. Theresa Catholic Church plans to celebrate the feast of Corpus Christi.

The month of June in the Catholic Church is dedicated to the heart of Jesus and there are various celebrations, one of which is the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. The Catholic Church celebrates three feasts in one: the feast of the eucharistic sacrifice, the feast of the Sacrament of the Eucharist, and the feast of the real presence of Jesus in this sacrament.

Corpus Christi is a doctrinal feast established for three purposes: The first purpose is to give God collective thanks for Christ’s abiding presence with us in the Eucharist and to honor him there; the second is to instruct the people in the mystery, faith and devotion surrounding the eucharist; and third is to teach us to appreciate and make use of the great gift of the holy eucharist, both as a sacrament and as a sacrifice.

On Sunday, June 11 after 10:30 a.m. mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church, people will process with Christ in the blessed sacrament through Buffalo Street in Farmville and the neighboring streets. All are welcome to join in this expression of faith in the real presence of Christ in the holy eucharist through the neighborhood while praying for our community.

Local college students hit high marks

Shifting gears for a minute, let’s talk about school. Now that the calendar has turned to June, most colleges and universities have finished their spring semester. The Herald has received a notice from Shenandoah University about the achievements of two local students during that semester.

Pamplin resident Anna Elder and Elizabeth Matyus of Cumberland were two of 427 students who made the President’s List at the university during the semester. Now to qualify for this recognition, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher. Students who earn President’s List honors at Shenandoah are also named to the Dean’s List, which recognizes students who have a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

That’s the second part of the notification. Both Elder and Matyus were two of 943 students who made the Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List students had to complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Sorority helps feed the hungry

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville, recently presented canned and dry foods to F.A.C.E.S. food pantry in Prince Edward County. The sorority members also assisted with the sorting, bagging and handing out of groceries, as well as assisting in the loading of the items into vehicles.

This was one of the annual community services activities of the chapter which was in conjunction with its 47th anniversary of service celebration. The celebration included a welcome, games, prizes, reflections on charter members and lunch at Charley’s Waterfront Café. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service To All Mankind.”

Pictured here, from left, are sorority members Taneisha Charles, Shenika Eldridge, Tiffany Hurt, Tracey Armwood-Wade, Whitney Hawkins, Oasia Banks, Adrienne Fletcher, Norma Crenshaw, Stacie Pennington, Danielle Coleman and Ashley Charles-Bland. Sorority members not pictured include Jacqueline Gooden Seay and Vera Cooke-Merritt.