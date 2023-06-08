Herald Community Calendar for the Week of Friday, June 9, 2023 Published 6:48 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

The Herald community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JUNE 8-9

SPRING REVIVAL – Safe Haven Christian Ministries, located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin, will have two nights of tent revival, beginning on June 8 and running through June 9. The service starts at 7 p.m. each night, with Minister Troy Jones of First Baptist Church in Greenwich, Connecticut as the guest speaker. Jones is originally from Charlotte County and is a 1987 graduate of Randolph-Henry High.

JUNE 8

FEAST OF CORPUS CHRIST – St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Seminary in Dillwyn will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi on Thursday, June 8. As part of the celebration, the seminarians will prepare an outdoor carpet of colored sawdust for the procession to pass over. You can watch the artists at work from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then stay for the high mass at 9:30 a.m. The seminary is located at 1208 Archbishop LeFebvre Ave. in Dillwyn.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Southern rock band Familiar Faces on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 9

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musician DJ Sly Millz on Friday, June 9, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 10

YARD AND BAKE SALE – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold a yard sale and bake sale, with funds going to local and church charities, beginning at 8 a.m.

WHITE BIRD FUNDRAISER – White Bird Horse Rescue will hold a tack sale fundraiser on Saturday, June 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with all sizes of blankets, fly sheets, boots and wraps, saddles, saddle blankets, halters and other items for sale. White Bird is located at 1688 Burke’s Tavern Road in Burkeville.

GARDEN CLUB 90TH ANNIVERSARY – The Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club will celebrate the group’s 90th anniversary on Saturday, June 10, with an event going from noon to 2 p.m. That will be held at the Buckingham Community Center.

HATITUDE – Forest Baptist Church will hold an Extravaganza Crown of Hope HATITUDE program on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 2 p.m. Rev. Sheliah Belle from Praise Gospel 104.7 and the New Bethel Baptist Church Men’s Community Choir will be the special guests.

CHURCH CONCERT – Heritage Baptist Church will host a concert by gospel singer Tommy Barlow on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 7 p.m. A love offering will be collected. The church is located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host jam band Black Shrimp on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 11- JUNE 15

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will have Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 to Thursday, June 15, beginning at 6 p.m. each night. There will be classes for everyone ages three to adult.

JUNE 11

GUEST PREACHER – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, June 11 service. Minister Shandell Howell will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

SUMMER CHICKEN BBQ FUNDRAISER – Glenmore Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual summer chicken BBQ fundraiser on Sunday, June 11. It’ll take place at the fire station, located at 179 Firehouse Road in Buckingham. Meals will be available starting at noon, drive-through only. Plates are $12, including a ½ BBQ chicken, two sides, a roll, drink and dessert. You can call in orders Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 434-969-2317 or 434-953-6908.

LANDFILL ALERT MEETING – The Cumberland County Landfill Alert group will hold their June community townhall meeting on Sunday, June 11. The event begins at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center, located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Old Green Creek Baptist Church will celebrate the 23rd pastoral anniversary of Rev. Samuel F. Trent on Sunday, June 11. The service will start at 3 p.m., with Minister Jatanya Davenport serving as the guest speaker. Dinner will be served immediately following the program.

JUNE 15

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Thursday, June 15 at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., with a celebration of the 120th birthday of the train station. A powerpoint presentation by Bob Flippen, giving the history of the Farmville Station, will be the highlight. Afterwards, there will be refreshments and the cutting of the birthday cake.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, June 15, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Shady Recruits on Thursday, June 15, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 16

RANDOLPH BBQ FUNDRAISER – Randolph Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Father’s Day Dinner fundraiser on Friday, June 16. The meal will include BBQ chicken cooked by Tony Mitchell, with baked beans, coleslaw, a drink and dessert. The cost is $12 per dinner. The department is located at 2145 Cumberland Road in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musician DJ Outkast on Friday, June 16, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 17

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – Forward 2020’s fourth annual Juneteenth celebration will take place in Buckingham County on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Straight Street, located at 1174 S. Constitution Route in Dillwyn. There will be a vendor market, music, food and other activities. Richmond mayor Levar Stoney will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 434-218-2576.

MEATLOAF SUPPER – The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a meatloaf supper fundraiser on Saturday, June 17. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in Prospect. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, dessert, tea and lemonade, all for a donation at the door. People can eat in or carry out.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Southern rock group The Lee Street Band on Saturday, June 17, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 19

NAACP MEETING – The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, June 19, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Moton Museum, located at 420 Griffin Blvd., Farmville.

JUNE 22

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, June 22, beginning at 7 p.m.

JUNE 24

HEALTH AND WELLNESS WORKSHOP – New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold a health and wellness workshop on Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The focus will be on “Managing Life with Mobility Issues”, led by Elder Tony Brown and Retired Air Force Registered Nurse Maj. Cynthia Coles-Smith.

JUNE 25

GUEST MINISTER – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, June 25 service. Minister Shandell Howell will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Macedonia Baptist Church will hold a special service celebrating 15 years of ministry for pastors Jimmy and Gloria Coleman. The service begins at 2:30 p.m.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY – Union R.Z.U.A. Church in Meredithville will celebrate its 150th anniversary on the fourth Sunday of the month, June 25, beginning at 3 p.m. Rev. Evelyn Morgan will be the guest Proclaimer of the Word, along with Mercy Seat R.Z.U.A. Church of Warfield. Dinner will be served and the public is invited to attend.

JUNE 26

DEMOCRATS MEETING – The Prince Edward County Democratic Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26. The meeting will take place at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

JULY 31

FIRESIDE CHAT WITH FARMERS – The Prince Edward County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a Fireside Chat with farmers on Monday, July 31. Residents can meet and talk with local farmers, hearing stories from the past and share a vision for the future. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Three Roads Brewery, located at 312 West Third Street in Farmville.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.