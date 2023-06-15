Herald Community Calendar for the Week of Friday, June 16, 2023 Published 4:30 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

The Herald community calendar is published each week. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that week’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JUNE 15

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Thursday, June 15 at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., with a celebration of the 120th birthday of the train station. A powerpoint presentation by Bob Flippen, giving the history of the Farmville Station, will be the highlight. Afterwards, there will be refreshments and the cutting of the birthday cake.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, June 15, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Shady Recruits on Thursday, June 15, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 16

RANDOLPH BBQ FUNDRAISER – Randolph Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Father’s Day Dinner fundraiser on Friday, June 16. The meal will include BBQ chicken cooked by Tony Mitchell, with baked beans, coleslaw, a drink and dessert. The cost is $12 per dinner. The department is located at 2145 Cumberland Road in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musician DJ Outkast on Friday, June 16, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 17

YARD SALE – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold a yard sale to benefit local projects on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – Forward 2020’s fourth annual Juneteenth celebration will take place in Buckingham County on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Straight Street, located at 1174 S. Constitution Route in Dillwyn. There will be a vendor market, music, food and other activities. Richmond mayor Levar Stoney will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 434-218-2576.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – The Cumberland County branch of the NAACP will hold their Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bright Hope Center, located at 3883 Cumberland Road in Cumberland. There will be family, food, fun and fellowship.

HEART OF VIRGINIA CRUISE-IN – The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its June cruise-in on Saturday, June 17 at the parking lot by Tractor Supply. It’ll run from noon until dusk. Everyone is invited to either bring your own car or just come and look.

MEATLOAF SUPPER – The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a meatloaf supper fundraiser on Saturday, June 17. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in Prospect. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, dessert, tea and lemonade, all for a donation at the door. People can eat in or carry out.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Southern rock group The Lee Street Band on Saturday, June 17, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 19

NAACP MEETING – The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, June 19, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Moton Museum, located at 420 Griffin Blvd., Farmville.

JUNE 22

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, June 22, beginning at 7 p.m.

LINE DANCING – So you think you can’t dance? Just try, and try again. There will be line dancing at Sandy River Distillery from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. The distillery is located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice.

JUNE 24

HEALTH AND WELLNESS WORKSHOP – New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold a health and wellness workshop on Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The focus will be on “Managing Life with Mobility Issues”, led by Elder Tony Brown and Retired Air Force Registered Nurse Maj. Cynthia Coles-Smith.

RICE FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER – There will be a pig pickin’ at the distillery, with tickets for $20. The Farm Use String Band will be on hand, with the event running from 4 to 8 p.m. The distillery is located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice.

JUNE 25

GUEST MINISTER – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, June 25 service. Minister Shandell Howell will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS SERVICE – Triumph Baptist Church will hold its annual Family and Friend service on Sunday, June 25, beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Michael Martin will deliver the morning message, with lunch served after the service. The church is located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Macedonia Baptist Church will hold a special service celebrating 15 years of ministry for pastors Jimmy and Gloria Coleman. The service begins at 2:30 p.m.

TREE ART AT TWIN LAKES – The Friends of Twin Lakes and Arks for Parks will hold multiple activities on Sunday, June 25. The events will run from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Day Use area of Twin Lakes State Park, where people will be able to create prints using tree slices cut from various species, learn about the life cycle of different trees and about tree pests, along with what park staff members do to prevent them from returning. The activities are free and open to the public.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY – Union R.Z.U.A. Church in Meredithville will celebrate its 150th anniversary on the fourth Sunday of the month, June 25, beginning at 3 p.m. Rev. Evelyn Morgan will be the guest Proclaimer of the Word, along with Mercy Seat R.Z.U.A. Church of Warfield. Dinner will be served and the public is invited to attend.

JUNE 26

DEMOCRATS MEETING – The Prince Edward County Democratic Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26. The meeting will take place at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

JUNE 29

FREE MOVIE NIGHT – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will hold movie night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. This time around, the free movie is The Goonies! There will be concessions like popcorn, soda and movie snacks.

JUNE 30

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Carter Freeman on Friday, June 30. The music begins at 7 p.m.

JULY 1

BBQ FUNDRAISER – Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church will hold a barbeque chicken fundraiser on Saturday, July 1. The meal will be ready at noon, with $12 dinners and $8 half chicken available. Only 50 dinners will be available on a first come, first serve basis and you can pre-order by calling 804-492-5151.

JULY 3

CURDSVILLE COMMUNITY MEETING – A community meeting will be held at the Curdsville Community Center, located at 122 School Road in Buckingham. The event will take place on Monday, July 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with a potluck dinner and a vernal pool presentation by Craig Guthrie, head ranger at High Bridge State Park.

JULY 8

FISH FRY – The Ladies of 153 of Farmville will sponsor a ‘Sizzling Fish Fry Combo Activity’ on Saturday, July 8, beginning at 11 a.m. The event will take place at the Masonic Lodge, located at 415 Griffin Blvd.in Farmville. The combo includes fish, fries and a drink for $10.

JULY 9

HOMECOMING – Jericho Baptist Church, located at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville, will hold its annual homecoming celebration on Sunday, July 9, during the 11 a.m. service.

JULY 12-14

REVIVAL – Jericho Baptist Church, located at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville, will hold a revival from Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14. Prayer and Praise service starts at 6:45 p.m., with worship beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Dr. Roscoe Cooper III from the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Richmond will deliver the message each night.

JULY 31

FIRESIDE CHAT WITH FARMERS – The Prince Edward County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a Fireside Chat with farmers on Monday, July 31. Residents can meet and talk with local farmers, hearing stories from the past and share a vision for the future. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Three Roads Brewery, located at 312 West Third Street in Farmville.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.