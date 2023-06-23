Garbage changes for Independence Day Published 10:47 am Friday, June 23, 2023

There will be several changes to the Farmville garbage and recycling collection schedule, with a holiday coming up. On Tuesday, July 4, there will be no residential garbage or recycling collection in town. That will be set back a day to Wednesday, July 5. And one more change, as the garbage and recycling usually picked up on Wednesday will be moved to Thursday, July 6. All other collections for that week will remain on their normal schedule. Business garbage cardboard, and recycling will remain on its normal Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedule, town officials say. Residential cardboard call in collection will be on its normal day, Wednesday, July 5, but town officials ask that you call for pick up by Monday, July 3, no later than 4 p.m. Thursday curbside recycling will be its normal Thursday collection.