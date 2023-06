Four generations of Baileys Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Sally (Bailey) Mottley recently celebrated her birthday and four generations of Baileys were in attendance. Pictured are, from left, Channing Bailey, Sally’s great grandson; Joey Bailey, Sally’s grandson and Channing’s father; Phil Bailey, Sally’s oldest son and Joey’s father; and Sally. Three of the four reside in Farmville with the exception of Phil Bailey who lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.