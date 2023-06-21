Education forum planned Published 11:45 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The public is invited to attend a free Education Forum on July 6, at 7 p.m. It will be held in the meeting room at the Prince Edward Extension Office at 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville. Melvin Adams, President of the Noah Webster Educational Foundation, will be the moderator. All members and candidates for the Prince Edward School Board have been invited to participate in the panel. Each participant will be provided an opportunity to share their accomplishments, plans, and vision for Prince Edward County Public Schools. This event is a time for sharing of information, not a time of confrontation. Those in attendance will be able to submit written questions that the moderator will direct to the panel. This event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Prince Edward County Republican Committee.