Death Notices for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Published 9:45 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Debbie Denis Ayres, 55 of Dillwyn, passed away May 31. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 7, at 1 p.m., at Slate River Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Carolyn Faye Carey, 63 of Richmond, formerly of Buckingham, passed away May 29. Graveside memorial service took place on Friday, June 2, at 4 p.m., in the Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Buckingham. Interment was in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

Email newsletter signup

For any question in regards to obituaries and death notices, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.